Dundee firm’s role in new era for UK space sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee firm’s role in new era for UK space sector

By Rob McLaren
December 15 2022, 5.55am Updated: December 15 2022, 12.24pm
The tiny Prometheus-2 satellite has Dundee technology on board.
The tiny Prometheus-2 satellite has Dundee technology on board. Image: Airbus

A Dundee company is playing a major role in the dawn of a new era in UK’s space history.

Space software company Bright Ascension will have its technology on the first-ever orbital satellite launch from the UK.

Virgin Orbit’s plane Cosmic Girl is expected to take off from Spaceport Cornwall in the next few weeks.

It will launch a rocket that will take small satellites into space, including three carrying software by the Dundee firm.

Dundee tech in space

Bright Ascension say its innovative software helps lower risks and costs, potentially saving hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Chief executive Peter Mendham said: “We work with companies across the world, but we’re very much a Scottish company with Dundee as our HQ.

Bright Ascension chief executive Peter Mendham
Bright Ascension chief executive Peter Mendham. Image: Bright Ascension.

“This historic UK launch is something we are very proud to be part of.”

The tech platform will be responsible for flying and running the satellites as well as controlling the spacecraft and communicates with staff on the ground.

What are the missions?

Two of the satellites, named Prometheus-2 and operated by the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory – measure just 30cm x 20cm x 10cm. They carry software for space-based intelligence and surveillance.

Meanwhile the Amber-1 satellite, a partnership between the Satellite Applications Catapult and Horizon Technologies, is expected to be the first in a network of more than 20 spacecraft.

These will work together to track maritime data to help prevent illegal fishing, smuggling, trafficking, piracy, and terrorism.

Bright Ascension's mission control software
Bright Ascension’s mission control software. Image: Bright Ascension.

“Both missions are important milestones in trialling new technology,” Mr Mendham said.

“The tech is expected to open doors to more capable and significantly cheaper space systems.

“This upcoming launch is a new page not only for the UK, but for everyone involved in these missions.”

Amber-1 and Prometheus-2 will add to the list of successfully launched spacecraft with Bright Ascension’s technology onboard, taking the current total to 36 satellites.

More will take off this month on a rocket by Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail footfall drops by more than a quarter in week after Christmas
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
Joint Talent founder Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill
Join Talent: Angus recruitment firm adds 50 staff and opens new office
A third of respondents said they had to dip into their savings in the last three months to get by (Gareth Fuller/PA)
‘Difficult or impossible’ for a third of adults to cover an extra £20 expense
Gas prices will remain high in 2023. (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy experts look to next winter as gas crisis is set to continue in…
Thousands of shops closed during 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Nearly 50 shops closed their doors every day in UK last year – survey
Drivers have been told to plan their journeys ahead of strike action after New Year’s Day (Dave Thompson/PA)
Drivers urged to plan ahead for new year journeys as strikes hit highways
Charity shops want wearable second-hand clothes to sell on (Aaron Chown/PA)
Charity shops are not a dumping ground for ultra-fast fashion, says Traid boss
The London market kicks off 2023 with a gloomy backdrop as the UK is forecasted to plunge into recession and economies globally wrestle with sky-high inflation amid the energy and cost crisis.
London market set for year of two halves after gloomy start to 2023, say…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented