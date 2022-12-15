Dundee firm’s role in new era for UK space sector

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee company is playing a major role in the dawn of a new era in UK’s space history.

Space software company Bright Ascension will have its technology on the first-ever orbital satellite launch from the UK.

Virgin Orbit’s plane Cosmic Girl is expected to take off from Spaceport Cornwall in the next few weeks.

It will launch a rocket that will take small satellites into space, including three carrying software by the Dundee firm.

Dundee tech in space

Bright Ascension say its innovative software helps lower risks and costs, potentially saving hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Chief executive Peter Mendham said: “We work with companies across the world, but we’re very much a Scottish company with Dundee as our HQ.

“This historic UK launch is something we are very proud to be part of.”

The tech platform will be responsible for flying and running the satellites as well as controlling the spacecraft and communicates with staff on the ground.

What are the missions?

Two of the satellites, named Prometheus-2 and operated by the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory – measure just 30cm x 20cm x 10cm. They carry software for space-based intelligence and surveillance.

Meanwhile the Amber-1 satellite, a partnership between the Satellite Applications Catapult and Horizon Technologies, is expected to be the first in a network of more than 20 spacecraft.

These will work together to track maritime data to help prevent illegal fishing, smuggling, trafficking, piracy, and terrorism.

“Both missions are important milestones in trialling new technology,” Mr Mendham said.

“The tech is expected to open doors to more capable and significantly cheaper space systems.

“This upcoming launch is a new page not only for the UK, but for everyone involved in these missions.”

Amber-1 and Prometheus-2 will add to the list of successfully launched spacecraft with Bright Ascension’s technology onboard, taking the current total to 36 satellites.

More will take off this month on a rocket by Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX.