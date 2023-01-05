Will property prices rise or fall in 2023? We asked Tayside and Fife experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Will property prices rise or fall in 2023? We asked Tayside and Fife experts

By Rob McLaren
January 5 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 5 2023, 4.23pm
Local estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Yvonne O'Connor, Lindsay Darroch and Gary Robertson.
Local estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Yvonne O'Connor, Lindsay Darroch and Gary Robertson.

Estate agents operating in Tayside and Fife have given their predictions of whether property prices will rise or fall in 2023.

There has been a strong run of house price growth in Tayside and Fife since 2020.

However, the tide seemed to turn towards the end of last year as higher mortgage costs, the cost of living crisis and an uncertain economic outlook had an impact.

Savills has predicted a 10% fall in 2023 while Lloyds estimates an 8.8% reduction in prices.

However, the property market can vary from area to area.

A recent report from Bank of Scotland put Kirkcaldy’s house price growth at 29% in 2022 compared to 6.4% in Dundee and 9.8% in Perth.

We asked local property experts working in Tayside and Fife for their predictions.

Lindsay Darroch – Gilson Gray

Prediction: Prices up 1%
Lindsay Darroch, partner and head of Gilson Gray’s Dundee office
Lindsay Darroch, partner and head of Gilson Gray’s Dundee office.

“The Tayside property market tends to be self-regulating. When there is lessening demand, supply also tends to drop. This in general means we don’t see sudden and sharp falls in prices.

“The cost of energy crisis, inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and general economic uncertainty provides the backdrop to the housing market.

“I think 2023 will be a year of two halves for the property market.

“The year will continue where the last few months of 2022 left off with fewer purchasers but also significantly fewer properties.

“In the second quarter, more properties will come onto the market.

“In the second half of the year, as inflation starts dropping, interest rates start falling and a more positive economic backdrop we will start seeing numbers and prices starting to rise.

“I think we will see more developments coming online and this will be the oil that allows the property market to start moving properly again.

“Over the 12 month period I expect prices perhaps finishing the same or with a very small increase of 1%.”

Gary Robertson – Possible

Prediction: Prices down 5% to 6%
Possible founder Gary Robertson
Possible founder Gary Robertson.

“It is widely expected that average house prices will fall, I would estimate around 5 to 6% lower.

“But it’s important to remember where these prices are falling from.

“The last two years in the property have been anything but normal and certainly the sharpest rise in prices and activity levels I can recall during my 17 years covering the Perthshire area.

“Some of the figures offered on some of our own properties left me scratching my head a bit. It was unsustainable.

“It was always expected to calm down back to a normal level and, in turn, bring prices back down to a normal level too.

“Some properties may take longer to sell and the frenzy might be over.

“But if a property is well presented, correctly priced and correctly marketed it stands a very good chance of getting a good result.”

Yvonne O’Connor – Thorntons

Prediction: Prices flat
Yvonne O'Connor, Thorntons properties operations manager.
Yvonne O’Connor, Thorntons properties operations manager. Image: Thorntons Estate Agency

“The property market has changed significantly this year. The mini budget, interest rate rises and the cost of living increases are now beginning to have an effect on the market with a cooling down over the last three months of 2022.

“Although prices are now under pressure, the lack of properties currently on the market is helping maintain current price levels with recent properties selling for home report value or just above.

“There is still strong buyer interest out there and this will help maintain prices.

“I expect more properties to come to the market in 2023 but due to market conditions I do not expect any increase in prices.”

Jim Parker – Fife Properties

Prediction: Prices down 5% to 10%
Jim Parker, who runs Fife Properties, stands outside his shop.
Jim Parker, who runs Fife Properties. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“When we look at property prices for next year, we have to take into account a recession and an increase in interest rates.

“It’s these two factors that will place negative pressure on house prices.

“Several economic commentators are preaching doom and gloom for 2023, yet we are not in the same position as the credit crunch of 2008 and 2009.

“The property market crashed then because banks and building societies stopped lending money.

“Fife house prices have increased by 31.3% since the pandemic started in March 2020 so there is a huge amount of equity built up in people’s homes to weather any decrease in property prices.

“The issue of negative equity will be highly unlikely and therefore the liquidity of the banks will still allow them to lend.

“I would predict that we will see a reduction between 5% and 10%, which will effectively put us back at March 2022 prices.”

Chris Todd – RSB Lindsays

Prediction: Prices up 3% to 5%
RSB Lindsays head of Dundee Chris Todd.
RSB Lindsays head of Dundee Chris Todd.

“A key feature of the Tayside market is that demand generally outstrips supply. I would expect that demand to continue during the next year, picking up in the spring.

“We do not, however, expect to see some of the excesses of the market that we’ve experienced in recent years.

“Offers significantly over the home report valuation will certainly become less common. We’re anticipating a relatively settled market.

“That, of course, is not necessarily a bad thing, as most sellers are also buyers.

“What we might find in 2023 is that more people locally stand a greater chance of buying the home they want at a more affordable price.

“Although they may be paying a higher rate of interest for mortgages, the flipside is they may end up paying less for the property they are purchasing.

“My advice to anyone holding off getting into the market as they wait to see what interest rates do is that there’s little point in waiting too long.

“I don’t foresee interest rates going down or up significantly any time soon.

“I expect prices to remain fairly stable – perhaps an increase of between 3% and 5%.”

Ken Thomson – TSPC board member

Prediction: Prices flat
Ken Thomson, TSPC board member and Thorntons partner.
Ken Thomson, TSPC board member and Thorntons partner. Image: Thorntons

“As we move into 2023 there has been no obvious pattern of property values falling locally, as a consequence of recent volatility in the financial markets.

“Demand still exceeds supply and an ongoing shortage of properties for sale is likely to mean that values and prices will be maintained close to current levels in 2023.

“The caveat to that is that significantly increased mortgage costs, combined with the general rise in the cost of living is likely to mean that in the majority of cases, premiums that buyers are prepared to pay over Home Report valuation will be smaller.

“Concern has been expressed at the number of transactions where offers have been withdrawn and that have fallen through.

“It’s reasonable to attribute the rise in the number of such transactions to the sudden and significant rise in mortgage costs, and in inflation that we saw in October and November.

“Once buyers have adjusted to the changes that have occurred, have done their sums and worked out what is affordable and what is not, we would expect the market to settle again.

“Sellers should not be afraid to bring their properties to the market for fear of a lack of buyers being interested, as indicators are that demand remains high.

“Sellers will, however, need to be realistic about values and the expected outcome on price given the increased costs buyers will be working with.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Troubled electric car battery maker Britishvolt has said it is talks with investors over a possible sale, to keep the firm afloat after it came close to collapse last year (Britishvolt/PA)
Northumberland battery firm Britishvolt in talks over majority sale
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
Mexican restaurant chain Tortilla has said sales jumped by a fifth over the past year despite the impact of train strikes and poor weather (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tortilla posts 20% rise in sales despite December pressure from strikes
Mobile phone giant Vodafone has struck a deal to sell its Hungarian business for 1.7 billion euros (£1.5 billion) under an ongoing overhaul.
Vodafone secures £1.5bn sale of Hungarian arm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Sunak says ministers ‘happy to talk about pay’ in crisis talks with union chiefs
More than 1.4 million UK households are facing the prospect of interest rate rises when they renew their fixed-rate mortgages in 2023, according to the ONS (Joe Giddens/PA)
1.4m households could face rate rises when renewing fixed mortgages in 2023
Trade unions are meeting Government ministers for talks, though the Royal College of Nursing has put the chance of strikes being called off at less than 50% (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Trade unions meet Government ministers for talks on pay
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has exceeded annual sales of more than 6,000 cars for the first time in its 118-year history, the company announced (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rolls-Royce heralds ‘momentous year’ as car sales exceed 6,000 for first time
A proposed merger between two poultry feed giants is to be scrutinised under a full-scale investigation after the competition watchdog said the pair had failed to address its concerns (Joe Giddens/PA)
Poultry feed deal referred for in-depth inquiry by competition watchdog
A new scheme to support businesses with their energy bills will be announced later on Monday (John Giles/PA)
Reduced energy support scheme for businesses to be unveiled

Most Read

1
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Grain is seen onboard the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security

Editor's Picks

Most Commented