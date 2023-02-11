Scotgold shares fall as it raises fresh finance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Scotgold shares fall as it raises fresh finance

By Erikka Askeland
February 11 2023, 10.05am
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold

Shares in Scotgold Resources plummeted by more than a quarter after it confirmed it had raised £2.5 million from shareholders.

The placing of 6,250,000 new ordinary shares was a bargain at 40p per share, lower than the 58p price level before last close of trading.

The Scottish miner said its placing included fresh funding from seven directors worth £574,000.

It also plans to tap retail investors for a further £500,000 in a second capital-raising effort next week.

Despite difficulties, Scotgold aiming high

Last month the gold exploration and production firm, which operates the Cononish mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, said its working capital had been “adversely affected” by production difficulties.

The company confirmed it was “working on additional funding” to support the delivery of its 2023 plan for mining gold and silver at Cononish, near Tyndrum.

It set out it had a cash balance around £350,000 and net debt of £12.6m.

Sheila Fleet is one of two jewellers that specialise in using gold mined by Scotgold. Image: Sheila Fleet

However it has ambitious targets for 2023.

The firm aims to ramp production up to 2,000 ounces of gold per month.

Full-year production guidance for 2023 has been set between 11,500 and 13,500oz.

The company’s gold production last year totalled 8,564oz.

First commercial producer of Scottish gold

Scotgold is the first commercial producer of Scottish gold. Some of its produce is used by two Scottish jewellers, Edinburgh-based Hamilton and Inches, and Sheila Fleet in Orkney.

Today it announced it had raised £2.5m gross proceeds through a placing of 6,250,000 new ordinary shares at  40p per share.

It added a separate announcement on the result of the retail offer will be released on 16 February.

Meanwhile, lender Nathaniel le Roux, through his firm Bridge Barn, also agreed to delay repayment of £2.5m owned to him by Scotgold this year by up to 9 months. Deferral would however increase the rate interest on the loan from 9% to 13%.

The Alternative Investment Market-listed firm’s shares closed down by nearly 26% in  to 43p, nearer the discounted capital raising price.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Disposable vapes are the cheapest e-cigarettes on the market (PA)
Call for excise tax on disposable vapes to deter children
The RMT said they had to reject the ‘dreadful offers’ (PA)
RMT union rejects ‘final offers’ from Network Rail and train operating companies
Suppliers have agreed not to impose prepayment meters on customers
Shapps disappointed with energy suppliers’ plans over prepayment meters
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee 'institution' to close this weekend after 37 years
2
Barclays and NatWest will kickstart the crucial reporting season for the banking sector (Alamy/PA)
Two of UK’s biggest banks to kickstart reporting season for sector
All is to support a scheme to give 400 girls aged between 15 and 18 an insight into the electronics industry (Yui Mok/PA)
Apple supports scheme to encourage more girls into electronics career
A member of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on a picket line (Jacob King/PA)
RMT union rejects latest offers from Network Rail and train operating companies
Aldermore say 80% of people survey were relying on their savings to get them through the cost-of-living crisis (Gareth Fuller/PA)
35% of savers have needed to dip into pots recently ‘to pay for essentials’
Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston and Raymond Cruz in scene from PopCorners 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot (Frito-Lay via AP)
Super Bowl ads keep it light with nostalgia and stars
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that the UK had good prospects to grow (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Not out of the woods, says Hunt, as UK narrowly avoids recession

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren's Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
Raith Rovers new boy Esmael Goncalves available for Motherwell match after singing on loan
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
Deefiant hero Leighton McIntosh talks fond Dundee memories and change in Cove Rangers dynamic…
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
PAUL WHITELAW: Pitch perfect with The Piano
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
GINGER GAIRDNER: Bring colour and interest into winter gardens
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
Mock The Week's Gary Delaney bringing his 'relentless' one-liners to Dundee theatre
Scotgold's mine in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park was affected by bad weather which hit production at the end of 2022. Image: Scotgold
TELLYBOX: Happy Valley was really great, but I have a niggling doubt...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented