Beauty clinic Skin Religion Aesthetics sets up shop in Arbroath

By Glen Barclay
February 18 2023, 5.55am Updated: February 18 2023, 11.01am
After several years without a permanent home Skin Religion Aesthetics has finally set down roots. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
A new Arbroath beauty clinic says it is a one-stop-shop for body improvement.

Skin Religion Aesthetics is now open for business in Keptie Street.

It is owned by Sally Russell who has set down roots for her business after three years of travelling treatments

Now with a permanent premises she hopes to expand her roster of treatments and grow her team to cope with demand.

Having experienced the changes that skin treatments can provide Sally became determined to learn the skills herself.

She said: “I went for some aesthetic treatments myself and the difference that it made to my confidence was massive.

“I thought ‘I have to learn how to do this’ and it’s been a passion ever since.

“I love the reaction you get when you can help someone who’s really had their confidence knocked. They can get quite emotional sometimes.”

Skin Religion Aesthetics appeal

The growing popularity of Sally’s services and her increase in expertise led her to put down roots and open up her own premises in Arbroath.

She had previously rented a single room in Arbroath to offer treatments and balancing a corporate job alongside.

While at the same time hosting popup shops in Dundee and Aberdeen.

She said: “As much as the corporate side paid the bills it was always a passion to come and do this.”

The new Skin Religion Aesthetics shop is located on Keptie Street in Arbroath. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Inside the new Keptie Street property customers can get all manner of skin treatments from Skin Religion Aesthetics.

“We offer everything that the smaller local businesses do, but under one roof.

“To my knowledge there is nowhere else in Angus that offers that.”

In addition the premises will also host The Repair Room sports therapist and Beauty by Cara, making it a one-stop-shop for body improvement.

High quality service

The beauty industry is currently awash with people cutting corners to turn a larger profit so Sally is keen to produce the best service she can.

She said: “I have built the clinic on good quality, I have paid above and beyond for my training and I don’t use cheap products.

“I take time with people and do a full consultation to find out what they really want.

“We set realistic expectations so the clients know what to expect after the treatment. I never make false promises and they never spend more than they need to do.”

Skin Religion Aesthetics are keen to provide clients with a safe and informed experience. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Looking to the future the industry appears to be heading towards more natural treatments and Sally already preparing for this.

“The current trend seems to be people looking for more natural enhancements such as laser treatments, skin resurfacing and skin remodelling.

“In addition I am studying an access to nursing course which will allow me to offer more surgical treatments too.”

The Skin Religion clinic offers everything from skin rejuvenation and hydro-facials to dermaplaning and lip fillers.

