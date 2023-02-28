Perthshire woman’s pride at success of new Dunkeld vets practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire woman’s pride at success of new Dunkeld vets practice

By Gavin Harper
February 28 2023, 4.39pm Updated: February 28 2023, 6.25pm
Nicole Robertson, who runs The Dunkeld Vet, with Teddy. Image: The Dunkeld Vet.
Nicole Robertson, who runs The Dunkeld Vet, with Teddy. Image: The Dunkeld Vet.

A Perthshire woman who dropped out of a maths degree to become a vet has opened her first practice in Dunkeld.

Nicole Robertson runs The Dunkeld Vet, based in Cally Industrial Estate.

She explained how after initially pursuing a maths degree, she decided to go down a different path.

“I did a year of a maths degree. One day I decided I didn’t want to do that anymore and I wanted to become a vet.

“Then I went to The Royal School of Veterinary Studies in Edinburgh, but I was back home almost every weekend.”

The team at The Dunkeld Vet. Image: The Dunkeld Vet.

Despite moving away for university, Nicole knew she always wanted to return to Perthshire.

“I always knew I wanted to come back here. It is the perfect place to live, to work and to raise a family.

“There’s everything on offer here and if it’s not on your doorstep it’s hardly a stone’s throw away.

“After I finished my studies, I worked in Perth, then moved on to be a locum vet.

“Last summer decided I could get a team together of people I knew to open our own independent practice.”

Capitalising on a gap in Perthshire market

There was, Nicole felt, a need for a vets in Dunkeld.

She said: “There’s not a vet immediately near here so there’s definitely a gap in the market.

“There was a vet here before – about six or seven years ago – but they closed and there’s never been a vet in Dunkeld since.

Nicole says the Perthshire practice has been well received since it opened. Image: The Dunkeld Vet.

“We heard locally that people wanted something local.”

The mum-of-two and husband David then set about finding start-up business loans to make their dream a reality.

“Given everything going on in the world, that was daunting but everyone was really positive about what we’re trying to do and about the business plan,” she said.

Early success for The Dunkeld Vet

Nicole admitted running the business alongside looking after her two young children  can be a challenge.

But she’s pleased with the success of the business to date.

Inside The Dunkeld Vet practice. Dunkeld. Image: The Dunkeld Vet.

“We’re really pleased – it has been really well received and we’ve had super feedback.

“We have got 300 people on our books at the moment and at this stage, the more the merrier.

“Everyone seems to be really positive. Long may it continue.”

