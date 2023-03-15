Support for video games industry in Budget welcomed by Dundee group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Support for video games industry in Budget welcomed by Dundee group

By Gavin Harper
March 15 2023, 6.05pm
Paul Durrant, the founder and CEO of the UK Games Fund.
Paul Durrant, the founder and CEO of the UK Games Fund.

Support for the video games industry outlined in the Budget has been welcomed by a Dundee group.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the video games tax relief will be replaced with the video games expenditure credit.

It will have a rate of relief of 34% on 80% of qualifying expenditure.

The move has been welcomed by Paul Durrant, director of the Dundee-based UK Games Fund.

Mr Durrant was pleased to see the impact of the industry recognised.

Increase in relief allows firms to grow

He said: “As a Dundee-based organisation that works to support the growth of games developers across the UK, we welcome the increase in relief announced.

“It’s good to see the chancellor recognise the importance of our sector to the UK economy in the Budget.”

Paul Durrant, founder and chief executive of UK Games Fund.

Mr Durrant said this will help many of the companies supported by UK Games Fund to grow.

He added: “This will lead to further, positive economic impacts driven by the strength and potential of the UK games industry.”

Credit system ‘welcomed with open arms’

Mr Hunt has previously said he wants the UK to become the next Silicon Valley. The region of California is home to some of the world’s biggest tech companies.

The chancellor also announced an “enhanced credit” scheme to support scientific research and development.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

That will apply to any small or medium-sized business that spends 40% or more of their total expenditure on research and development (R&D).

Eligible businesses will be able to claim a credit worth £27 for every £100 they spend.

Sharon Blain, tax director at PwC Scotland, said it will be “welcomed with open arms” in Dundee’s “thriving” gaming industry.

She added: “By rewarding investment in tech, plant and equipment, the chancellor is playing to some of our real growth sectors.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

File photo dated 24/01/16 of a preschool age child playing with plastic building blocks. Nearly half of children are not developmentally ready for Reception, teachers have reported in a report from early years charity Kindred2.
What do the childcare reforms mean for families?
John Justice in front of The Pillars on Dundee's Crichton Street.
Tayside and Fife pub bosses frustrated at lack of energy bills support in Budget
The FTSE 100 suffered its worst day of trading since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the Chancellor’s spring Budget was overshadowed by turmoil in the financial markets (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
FTSE 100 suffers biggest daily decline since start of Covid
Britain’s most powerful computer ranks 28th in the world, the Treasury said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Hunt promises nearly £1bn for supercomputer to help AI researchers
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt meeting children after unveiling his Budget (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Hunt spends Budget windfall on childcare and tax breaks for wealthy pensioners
Teachers on strike with their families during a rally in Trafalgar Square, central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Biggest day of strikes for years amid continuing disputes over pay
Jeremy Hunt reiterated the Government’s desire to invest £700 million in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
Chancellor’s budget shows his head is ‘buried in the sand’, say green groups
PABest Striking members of the National Education Union (NEU) on Piccadilly march to a rally in Trafalgar Square, central London, in a long-running dispute over pay. Picture date: Wednesday March 15, 2023.
Thousands of striking workers march through central London on Budget Day
The Budget will leave some groups feeling better off, while some may be more squeezed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Who are the winners and losers from the Budget?
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the abolition of the lifetime pensions allowance (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Billions spent to stop 15,000 workers retiring is ‘huge giveaway to wealthiest’

Most Read

1
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
2
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
3
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
4
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
5
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
6
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
14
7
Mirza & Co
Plans approved to convert Dundee newsagent into residential property
4
8
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
9
Officers descended on Rosebank Street in the Hilltown area of Dundee on Tuesday morning. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee police raid uncovers cocaine worth nearly £1,000
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Four houses evacuated as firefighters battle Dundee blaze

More from The Courier

Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
The Apprentice interrogator Mike Soutar shares top tips for show hopefuls
Aberfeldy sewage
Urgent repairs planned in Aberfeldy as raw sewage spills on street
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Boozy baker and warehouse rumble
Two children playing with paper pencils and wooden toys.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It will take more than Budget funding to fix the problems in…
Andy Kirk has thrown down the gauntlet to his Brechin players. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk urges his players to thrive under pressure of Highland…
The top American medic has never forgotten his time in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Dr Michael Gordon: How top American medic was influenced by early years in Dundee
Angus Gunn. Image: Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Angus Gunn will play in the Scotland double-header - and the pressure…
A swimmer in the Olympia before it closed in October 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Could swimming provision in Dundee improve following UK budget announcement?
2
Ireland and Mack Hansen illustrated that while Scotland have come far, they've a long way to go.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Now championship has gone, Italy game should Scotland's fifth World…
For Dave Arcari, the Kirkcaldy gig is the first in 16 years
Blues troubadour Dave Arcari returning to Kirkcaldy for first gig there in 16 years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented