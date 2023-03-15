The Apprentice interrogator Mike Soutar shares top tips for show hopefuls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

The Apprentice interrogator Mike Soutar shares top tips for show hopefuls

By Amie Flett
March 15 2023, 6.09pm Updated: March 15 2023, 8.27pm

The Apprentice star Mike Soutar has shared his top tips for those vying to become Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

The business mogul is set to appear on TV screens this Thursday for his regular spot interviewing the finalists on the hit BBC business show.

Mike, who grew up in Glenrothes, has appeared on the show since 2011 after coming to the attention of Lord Alan Sugar – who was impressed by his entrepreneurial experience in the publishing industry.

He is encouraging more Scots to put themselves forward for the show – which has not had a Scottish winner since it first aired in 2005.

From DC Thomson to The Apprentice

After starting his career in Dundee at DC Thomson as an editorial assistant for a teenage magazine, Mike Soutar went on to move to London where he began a career which would see him go on to launch his own magazine publisher, Shortlist Media.

The Apprentice researchers originally reached out to Mike hoping to utilise his business in a task on the show which would see candidates create free magazines and secure advertising.

But after making his TV debut, Mike was asked by Lord Sugar if he’d be willing to join the interview panel.

Now the V&A Dundee board member has become one of the most feared interviewers on the show – famed for the forensic research he carries out on each candidate and their business plan.

Mike said: “I didn’t really expect to be called back but I was called back the second year – and I’ve been there ever since.”

Mike will interview this year’s final four candidates, Victoria, Rochelle, Dani, Megan and Marnie on Thursday. Image: BBC.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s episode, Mike said there may be a surprise in store for viewers of the show.

“There might be one or two little surprises, we’ll just have to see what makes it on scene won’t we.”

Plea to Scottish entrepreneurs to apply for next series

Since the programme was first aired in 2004, no Scot has ever went on to win the series.

But Mike, who will be returning to Dundee on March 27 for the Courier Business Conference, is hoping to inspire more Scottish entrepreneurs to take the leap and apply for next year’s show.

Mike Soutar aims to inspire local business leaders and entrepreneurs. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

“Next series will be the 18th season of The Apprentice – I mean, we’ve got to get a Scottish winner over the line,” Mike said.

“I would say to all the Scottish entrepreneurs out there, the people who have got entrepreneurial spirit and got good ideas – get applying.

“I am so committed to entrepreneurialism in Scotland I think it’s the absolute answer for Scotland as a country.”

Mike’s top tips to becoming Lord Sugar’s next business partner

But what does it take to become a successful candidate? Mike shared his top tips of what he believes Lord Sugar looks for in a promising entrepreneur.

Mike said: “It’s a really tough process.

“None of it’s acting, nothings made up in there, basically as a candidate you get a realistic business task which you have to complete in a very tight time frame and it’s the time pressure that tends to bring out the best and worst in all of the candidates.

“So, if you’re going to be one of the candidates you have to balance up two things: you have to be a really good team player and at the same time you have to really stand out.

“The people who tend to rise to the top in those tasks are people who have an inner confidence but not an arrogance – there are some people who just take up all the oxygen in the room and they don’t tend to last very long.

“Neither do the ones who are wallflowers – they get spotted.

“It doesn’t surprise me the people who ended up winning the process because those people are confident and they’re really solid people but they don’t try and dominate everything.

“A good investor backs the person first and the idea second and Alan wants to invest in people.

“Especially in start up businesses, start ups are there to be nimble and to pivot – the thing that never ends up changing is the person.”

Tags

Conversation

