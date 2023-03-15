Traitors star Alan Cumming to appear at ‘exclusive’ Perth event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood star Alan Cumming is returning to his roots in Perth later this year to help raise money for local youngsters.

He will be joined by award winning author Louise Welsh in the first ever “In Conversation” event being held in aid of Perth Theatre’s community activities.

The event on May 12 has been organised by Perth Theatre and the Scottish Arts.

Inaugural event

Event organiser Vanessa Rawlings-Jackson, trustee of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall said: “We are so proud to have Alan and Louise present the inaugural In Conversation with.

“We can’t thank Alan and Louise enough for their support in helping Perth Theatre give young people and community participants from across Perth & Kinross the opportunity to play a part in the life of the Theatre.”

Alan is set to sit down with Louise and speak about the theatre, Traitors and taking a stand.

He will also share personal insights from his new book Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life.

Vanessa Rawlings-Jackson, trustee of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, said: “To have two such celebrated Scottish talents in a room, having a chat and be able to listen in – wow!

In Conversation with… will also feature a raffle for some unique prizes, including a theatre script signed by well-remembered Perth Theatre Artistic Director, Joan Knight.

Copies of Alan and Louise’s books will be available for purchase and there will be a book signing as part of the event.

Limited tickets for In Conversation with which runs from 12pm until 3pm on May 12 are available now from Perth Theatre Box Office.