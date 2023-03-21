Fife firm hired on wind farm supplying power to Google

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife firm hired on wind farm supplying power to Google

By Rob McLaren
March 21 2023, 3.57pm Updated: March 21 2023, 3.57pm
Utility ROV Services managing director Patrick Crawford in the Glenrothes workshop. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Utility ROV Services managing director Patrick Crawford in the Glenrothes workshop. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A Fife firm has been awarded a major contract on a Scottish wind farm supplying green power to Google.

The Moray West wind farm is currently in the construction phrase and requires clearance of seabed object to ensure safe installation.

Glenrothes-based Utility ROV Services has been hired by developer Ocean Winds for boulder and debris clearance services.

Some of the power generated by Moray West will be sold to Google.

Utility ROV managing director Patrick Crawford said the firm’s technology has now been used on 30 offshore wind farm projects.

Mr Crawford said: “The UTROV is now the benchmark technology for boulder relocation operations across the offshore energy industry.

A Utility ROV employee at work on a piece of the firm's high-tech equipment. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
A Utility ROV employee at work on a piece of the firm’s high-tech equipment. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“Our experienced in-house team, responsible for the continued high performance and 97% system uptime across our subsea operations, are a credit to the business.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with the Moray West team towards the safe delivery of this important project for Scottish offshore wind.”

Google wind farm deal

Moray West will consist of 60 turbines, each producing 14.7 megawatts of power. The project is aiming to be fully operational in early 2025.

French utility company Engie, one half of Ocean Winds, struck a deal with Google last year to supply green energy from the Moray West development.

The 12-year, 100 megawatt corporate power purchase agreement helped drive the offshore wind farm towards construction.

Securing power from Moray West goes a small way towards helping Google to its carbon free energy target by 2030.

