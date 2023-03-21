Fife firm hired on wind farm supplying power to Google

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife firm has been awarded a major contract on a Scottish wind farm supplying green power to Google.

The Moray West wind farm is currently in the construction phrase and requires clearance of seabed object to ensure safe installation.

Glenrothes-based Utility ROV Services has been hired by developer Ocean Winds for boulder and debris clearance services.

Some of the power generated by Moray West will be sold to Google.

Utility ROV managing director Patrick Crawford said the firm’s technology has now been used on 30 offshore wind farm projects.

Mr Crawford said: “The UTROV is now the benchmark technology for boulder relocation operations across the offshore energy industry.

“Our experienced in-house team, responsible for the continued high performance and 97% system uptime across our subsea operations, are a credit to the business.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with the Moray West team towards the safe delivery of this important project for Scottish offshore wind.”

Google wind farm deal

Moray West will consist of 60 turbines, each producing 14.7 megawatts of power. The project is aiming to be fully operational in early 2025.

French utility company Engie, one half of Ocean Winds, struck a deal with Google last year to supply green energy from the Moray West development.

The 12-year, 100 megawatt corporate power purchase agreement helped drive the offshore wind farm towards construction.

Securing power from Moray West goes a small way towards helping Google to its carbon free energy target by 2030.