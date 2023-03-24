‘We love seeing the city flourish’, says boss of Dundee marketing agency

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boss of a Dundee marketing agency says seeing the city flourish has been one of the highlights of his first decade in business.

Jigsaw Media was founded by Craig Simpson in 2013.

Mr Simpson enjoyed a 15-year career in marketing and media that saw him work for Sky and Bauer Media.

The agency, based at Dock Street, provides marketing support, branding and web development to its clients.

Mr Simpson said supporting local businesses, including Angus Council, CAM Ventures – which runs The Mantuary – and ATL Turbine Solutions, is important.

He said: “We’re a Dundee business first and foremost, so supporting growth in local businesses is incredibly important.

“As a proud Dundonian, Jigsaw Media is built on developing long-standing relationships and trust. It’s part of our DNA.

“We love seeing the city and its surroundings flourish. It’s a privilege to be part of that success.”

The firm also counts infrastructure firm Amey and Sulzer, a multi-billion-pound blue-chip based in Switzerland, among its clients.

While demand continues to grow for digital marketing, Jigsaw Media also provides traditional services such as media buying, marketing literature and design.

Mr Simpson said: “At a time when so many marketing agencies focus solely on digital, we take a holistic approach.

“By diversifying their marketing efforts, we help clients really understand their audience, generating tangible gain in line with commercial objectives.

“As we mark our 10th year, now is the time to examine our narrative to reflect that.”

Responding to shifting priorities

Though the team are passionate about supporting its Tayside clients, there have been changes to its ways of working.

Some of them were brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Simpson said: “With online meetings becoming commonplace, there are no geographical barriers.

“After the Covid-19 lockdowns, our staff were eager to return to the office and see clients in person again.

“And although lockdown gave us all a chance to pause and reflect, we have pivoted just as our clients have. We are sensitive to their shifting priorities.”

Importance of investing in staff

The company founder said he also works hard to attract and retain his workforce.

The firm has grown to a workforce of 10. Promoting from within has been a key strategy for the business, Mr Simpson said.

“Our skill set as a team makes us stand out.

“We have made a huge investment in the team and attracted some of the top players in Scotland.

“We’ve also worked hard to nourish and motivate those who supported us from the early days, promoting from within where we can.

“By caring for, supporting and investing in our team, we put them in the best position to impact the clients we support.”

Meanwhile, Jigsaw Media also invests in staff training to ensure that the team is always ahead of the game.

“Marketing is a dynamic and ever-changing landscape influenced by many factors from consumer behaviour and trends to the economy.

“It’s crucial we stay ahead of the curve to ensure we provide the best possible service and value to our clients.”