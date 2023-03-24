‘We love seeing the city flourish’, says boss of Dundee marketing agency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We love seeing the city flourish’, says boss of Dundee marketing agency

Jigsaw Media, launched by Dundonian Craig Simpson. is celebrating a decade in business.

By Gavin Harper
Craig Simpson, Jigsaw Media managing director Image: Jigsaw Media.
Craig Simpson, Jigsaw Media managing director Image: Jigsaw Media.

The boss of a Dundee marketing agency says seeing the city flourish has been one of the highlights of his first decade in business.

Jigsaw Media was founded by Craig Simpson in 2013.

Mr Simpson enjoyed a 15-year career in marketing and media that saw him work for Sky and Bauer Media.

The agency, based at Dock Street, provides marketing support, branding and web development to its clients.

Mr Simpson said supporting local businesses, including Angus Council, CAM Ventures – which runs The Mantuary – and ATL Turbine Solutions, is important.

He said: “We’re a Dundee business first and foremost, so supporting growth in local businesses is incredibly important.

“As a proud Dundonian, Jigsaw Media is built on developing long-standing relationships and trust. It’s part of our DNA.

“We love seeing the city and its surroundings flourish. It’s a privilege to be part of that success.”

Craig Simpson, Jigsaw Media managing director and Colette Beagan, web designer. Image: Jigsaw Media.

The firm also counts infrastructure firm Amey and Sulzer, a multi-billion-pound blue-chip based in Switzerland, among its clients.

While demand continues to grow for digital marketing, Jigsaw Media also provides traditional services such as media buying, marketing literature and design.

Mr Simpson said: “At a time when so many marketing agencies focus solely on digital, we take a holistic approach.

“By diversifying their marketing efforts, we help clients really understand their audience, generating tangible gain in line with commercial objectives.

“As we mark our 10th year, now is the time to examine our narrative to reflect that.”

Responding to shifting priorities

Though the team are passionate about supporting its Tayside clients, there have been changes to its ways of working.

Some of them were brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Simpson said: “With online meetings becoming commonplace, there are no geographical barriers.

“After the Covid-19 lockdowns, our staff were eager to return to the office and see clients in person again.

“And although lockdown gave us all a chance to pause and reflect, we have pivoted just as our clients have. We are sensitive to their shifting priorities.”

Importance of investing in staff

The company founder said he also works hard to attract and retain his workforce.

The firm has grown to a workforce of 10. Promoting from within has been a key strategy for the business, Mr Simpson said.

“Our skill set as a team makes us stand out.

“We have made a huge investment in the team and attracted some of the top players in Scotland.

“We’ve also worked hard to nourish and motivate those who supported us from the early days, promoting from within where we can.

“By caring for, supporting and investing in our team, we put them in the best position to impact the clients we support.”

Craig Simpson says investing in staff is important. Image: Jigsaw Media.

Meanwhile, Jigsaw Media also invests in staff training to ensure that the team is always ahead of the game.

“Marketing is a dynamic and ever-changing landscape influenced by many factors from consumer behaviour and trends to the economy.

“It’s crucial we stay ahead of the curve to ensure we provide the best possible service and value to our clients.”

