Perth underwear firm Molke busting out after solving gap in market

Perth underwear manufacturer Molke is still expanding, despite the negative impact of the cost-of-living crisis and post-Brexit issues.

It was difficulties finding a bra which led to Kirsty Lunn starting the venture from her home less than a decade ago.

Molke, which makes and sells non-wired underwear and swimwear, now employs 18 people and is recruiting more as it looks to increase exports.

Creative director Kirsty said: “I’ve done a wide range of roles all over the world, from teaching English in China to running bars and shops.

“Being a tour guide in Paris was one of the best.

“I’ve always been creative and studied fine art, so it made sense that I would return to a role with a creative aspect.”

Molke: How it all started

Kirsty said after having her second son, she was struggling to find a bra that was comfortable and supportive, but also allowed her to breastfeed.

She adds: “In 2015, a friend suggested I try and make one, as I was already running a small sewing business making nappies from my home.”

She posted her creations on Facebook, and before long found she was inundated with messages.

Those were from others who were also looking for the same level of support and comfort from a bra.

Kirsty added: “I set to work on developing the pattern further in order to increase the size range, and soon started making them to sell.

“In 2016, Molke was officially born and registered.”

She said the operation was initially focused on breastfeeding to cater for a gap in the market.

“There is a huge issue in the underwear market, with many women’s sizes uncatered for and many wearing the wrong size – with a limited understanding of how bra sizing should work in some high-street stores.”

Molke busy from the start

Kirsty said the business was busy from day one.

The best seller has always been a black bra in the original Molke design.

“Our customers love our fun colours and patterns, but black is by far the most popular in all bra styles. Our high-rise briefs are also super popular.”

Customers cover all age ranges and are mostly in the UK, though 10% of orders go to America and the business also ships bras worldwide.

The creative director said hearing back from happy customers is the best part of her job.

She added: “Seeing something that I created for my own comfort bringing joy and comfort to so many others is just amazing.

“Also being able to have fun at work. It’s so important to do a job you love, and have fun doing it.

“I’m so lucky that I get to work with great people, and have a laugh at the same time.”

Cost-of-living crisis forces price hike

Kirsty said Covid had led to her worrying about the impact on her team and their lives.

However, there was also an upside from the pandemic.

“Covid brought us so many new customers, as more women worked from home and put their comfort at the top of their priorities.

“There was a huge shift to non-wired bras and we really did benefit from that.”

The cost-of-living crisis has been a headache for Molke.

Kirsty said: “It’s been a really hard time. We put our wages up 10% minimum last year as our staff are our priority, but we did have to increase prices to allow for this.

“From fabric costs to shipping, everything has shot up. It’s been a difficult time.”

Molke has had to cope with post-Brexit problems.

Kirsty said: “Brexit caused a drop in European customers, as well as importing and shipping problems.

“We obviously can’t grow cotton in Scotland, so customs and red tape with importing fabric and components has been a massive unavoidable issue.”