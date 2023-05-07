Perth underwear firm Molke busting out after solving gap in market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth underwear firm Molke busting out after solving gap in market

The body positive business has been a huge success since opening in 2016.

Kirsty Lunn and Ros Marshall of Blairgowrie business Molke.
Kirsty Lunn and Ros Marshall of Blairgowrie business Molke.
By Ian Forsyth

Perth underwear manufacturer Molke is still expanding, despite the negative impact of the cost-of-living crisis and post-Brexit issues.

It was difficulties finding a bra which led to Kirsty Lunn starting the venture from her home less than a decade ago.

Molke, which makes and sells non-wired underwear and swimwear, now employs 18 people and is recruiting more as it looks to increase exports.

Creative director Kirsty said: “I’ve done a wide range of roles all over the world, from teaching English in China to running bars and shops.

“Being a tour guide in Paris was one of the best.

“I’ve always been creative and studied fine art, so it made sense that I would return to a role with a creative aspect.”

Molke: How it all started

Kirsty said after having her second son, she was struggling to find a bra that was comfortable and supportive, but also allowed her to breastfeed.

She adds: “In 2015, a friend suggested I try and make one, as I was already running a small sewing business making nappies from my home.”

She posted her creations on Facebook, and before long found she was inundated with messages.

Those were from others who were also looking for the same level of support and comfort from a bra.

Kirsty said she was inspired to start Molke after struggling to find a suitable bra for herself. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Kirsty added: “I set to work on developing the pattern further in order to increase the size range, and soon started making them to sell.

“In 2016, Molke was officially born and registered.”

She said the operation was initially focused on breastfeeding to cater for a gap in the market.

“There is a huge issue in the underwear market, with many women’s sizes uncatered for and many wearing the wrong size – with a limited understanding of how bra sizing should work in some high-street stores.”

Molke busy from the start

Kirsty said the business was busy from day one.

The best seller has always been a black bra in the original Molke design.

“Our customers love our fun colours and patterns, but black is by far the most popular in all bra styles. Our high-rise briefs are also super popular.”

Customers cover all age ranges and are mostly in the UK, though 10% of orders go to America and the business also ships bras worldwide.

Operations Director Ros Marshall and creative director Kirsty Lunn with some of the firm’s products. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The creative director said hearing back from happy customers is the best part of her job.

She added: “Seeing something that I created for my own comfort bringing joy and comfort to so many others is just amazing.

“Also being able to have fun at work. It’s so important to do a job you love, and have fun doing it.

“I’m so lucky that I get to work with great people, and have a laugh at the same time.”

Cost-of-living crisis forces price hike

Kirsty said Covid had led to her worrying about the impact on her team and their lives.

However, there was also an upside from the pandemic.

“Covid brought us so many new customers, as more women worked from home and put their comfort at the top of their priorities.

“There was a huge shift to non-wired bras and we really did benefit from that.”

The cost-of-living crisis has been a headache for Molke.

Kirsty said: “It’s been a really hard time. We put our wages up 10% minimum last year as our staff are our priority, but we did have to increase prices to allow for this.

Molke creative director Kirsty Lunn with design and marketing assistant Jennifer Clarke. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“From fabric costs to shipping, everything has shot up. It’s been a difficult time.”

Molke has had to cope with post-Brexit problems.

Kirsty said: “Brexit caused a drop in European customers, as well as importing and shipping problems.

“We obviously can’t grow cotton in Scotland, so customs and red tape with importing fabric and components has been a massive unavoidable issue.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]