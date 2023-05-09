Tayside and Fife bakeries win top awards for pies, pastries and scones

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of businesses across Tayside and Fife have scooped prizes at this year’s Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.

Prizes were awarded not just for the best products on show but also for the best businesses.

Barnett’s Bakery won gold for its fruit scones, while Bayne’s the Family Bakers was another winner for its macaroni pies.

Bayne’s was also named retail craft baker of the year.

A post on the company’s Facebook page thanked everyone for voting.

It said: “We are delighted to be named as the Customer Choice Winner for Retail Craft Baker.

“It means a lot to be chosen by our customers.Thank you to all of you who voted.”

And on Barnett’s social media, the firm’s success was lauded.

A post read: “Great night for team Barnett’s at the award ceremony.

“Our scone hero John Dickson brought home the best in Scotland again for our fruit scone.

“We also came runner up for craft bakery which was amazing for our wee business as up against the big boys.”

Elsewhere, Goodfellow and Steven was also recognised for its butteries and potato scones.

Scottish Bakers president Ian McGhee said: “Each year our judges look for the best scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits, as well as French and Danish style pastries and Free-from bread, biscuits and cakes.

“The competition was once again close run.

“It was great to see the best iconic Scottish bakes entered alongside some fantastic new innovation on show, a real celebration of our fantastic sector.”

He congratulated all the winners.

“We hope that for every well-deserved prize there is a corresponding business boost.”

List of national Scottish Baker of the Year Awards winners

Retail Craft Baker

Bayne’s the Family Bakers

Buttery

Gold: Goodfellow & Steven

Savoury

Silver: Bayne’s the Family Bakers (macaroni pie)

Scone

Gold: G.H. Barnett & Son (fruit scone)

Silver: Murrays Bakers (cherry scone)

Potato Scone

Gold: Goodfellow & Steven