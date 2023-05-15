Dundee & Angus Expo: Business showcase returns after four years

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A one-day event which showcases business, networking and knowledge sharing is set to take place in Dundee for the first time since 2019.

Aberdeen-based Granite PR is gearing up for the return of Dundee & Angus Expo which will take place at the Invercarse Hotel on May 23.

A successful event was previously held four years ago.

Businesses representing a broad cross section of the region’s business landscape have signed up, ranging from hospitality, software, recruitment, aviation and office design.

Following an opening ceremony at 9am, there will be seminars, cross selling opportunities, a networking cafe and a prize draw.

Brett Jackson from Granite PR said: “As well as providing an important platform for businesses based in Dundee and Angus, the event has attracted strong interest from companies out with the area who are keen to engage with local businesses.”

Places for Dundee & Angus Expo can be booked here.