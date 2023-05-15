Still hope that Invergowrie Medical Practice can be saved after 566-name petition lodged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Still hope that Invergowrie Medical Practice can be saved after 566-name petition lodged

A local councillor is pushing for NHS Tayside to take direct control of the surgery.

By Stephen Eighteen
Invergowrie Medical Practice.
Invergowrie Medical Practice is due to close in June.

There is still hope that Invergowrie Medical Practice can be saved from closure after a 566-name petition was submitted.

Patients are unhappy that the GP surgery is due to shut on June 16.

And hundreds signed an appeal that Cllr Alasdair Bailey, ward member for Carse of Gowrie, presented to health chiefs at the council and NHS Tayside.

“I am hopeful some way will be found to keep GP provision in the village,” he said.

Retirements and resignation

NHS Tayside announced in February that the door would permanently close on the Invergowrie practice amid challenges in running the service.

This was due to retirements at both the Ancrum and Invergowrie surgeries, and an inability to recruit new medics.

As a result, just one GP currently manages both practices.

And that doctor resigned from the Invergowrie contract due to concerns over the safety of the arrangement and its sustainability.

The Courier previously reported that a group of representatives from NHS Tayside and the Perth and Kinross and Dundee health and social care partnerships were asked to consider five options.

These included merging Invergowrie with another independent practice and submitting a business case for another GP surgery to take over the practice contract.

‘566 signatures send a strong message’

But with the closure date looming, Cllr Bailey decided to exert pressure on the decision-makers.

He set up a petition and was taken aback by the big response.

Councillor Alasdair Bailey.
Councillor Alasdair Bailey.

“People came up to me in the street, which that shows how strong the feeling is,” he said.

“The 566 signatures send a strong message.

“For those who don’t drive and are elderly it has created anxiety because being put to another GP would mean travelling.

“If it is a surgery in Dundee they would have to go in to the city and back out again because of how the bus routes work.”

Pushing for NHS control

Cllr Bailey is hopeful that NHS Tayside can take direct control of the surgery, just as it did at Arbroath’s Abbey Practice in 2020.

This would enable contracted GPs and locum staff to come in at late notice.

“That is what I am pushing for,” he said.

“I want to see that the community voice is heard and the NHS goes ahead and fills this gap for them.”

MSP’s funding request

John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, raised “some of the very practical issues about transport” in a recent meeting on this topic with representatives of NHS Tayside.

MSP John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

He added: “It is my hope that a sustainable solution can be arrived at that maintains in-person medical services in Invergowrie and causes as little disruption as possible to local residents.

“Alongside these issues about the provision of services, it is essential that GP surgery buildings in Invergowrie and the wider Carse of Gowrie meet a satisfactory standard.

“Investing in the fabric of these buildings will ensure that my constituents receive the quality healthcare services they are entitled to, whilst also ensuring that these practices remain viable over the longer term.

“To that end, I have written to NHS Tayside to request that adequate funding is provided to upgrade and maintain medical buildings within the area.”

NHS Tayside response

NHS Tayside says that the practice will continue to be fully operational with a GP up until Friday, June 16.

The spokesperson added: “NHS Tayside, Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership and Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership are working together to ensure that patients registered at Invergowrie Medical Centre will have continued access to GP and primary care services from 16 June 2023.

“Patients will be kept fully informed of the final arrangements which will ensure they can access safe and sustainable primary care services.”

