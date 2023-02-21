Under threat Invergowrie Medical Practice could be saved as new proposals brought forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Under threat Invergowrie Medical Practice could be saved as new proposals brought forward

By Laura Devlin
February 21 2023, 11.25am
Invergowrie Medical Practice will close in June. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Invergowrie Medical Practice will close in June. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

There is fresh hope Invergowrie Medical Practice could be saved from closure as new options are explored by Tayside health chiefs.

Patients at the surgery were told earlier this month that the practice would be shutting permanently on June 16.

Due to retirements at both the Ancrum and Invergowrie practices, and an inability to recruit new medics, just one GP is currently managing both practices.

But the doctor has now resigned from the Invergowrie contract due to concerns over the safety of the arrangement and its sustainability.

The announcement of the closure was met with concern from patients and local politicians, including deputy First Minister John Swinney who said he was “deeply disappointed” by the news.

Five options on the table

Now, in a bid to avoid the complete closure of the Invergowrie practice, a group of representatives from NHS Tayside and the Perth and Kinross and Dundee health and social care partnerships has been established.

The group is being asked to consider five options. These are:

  • Invitation to submit a business case for another GP Practice to take over the practice contract
  • Merge with another independent practice
  • Merge with one of the two Dundee practices already operated directly by NHS Tayside
  • Operate the practice directly by NHS Tayside
  • Close the practice and disperse patients across other practices in surrounding areas

The outcome of the options appraisal will subsequently go before Perth and Kinross and Dundee healthcare chiefs at a later date.

A final decision will then be made by NHS Tayside.

The practice will remain operational until the proposed closure date in June.

GP in village ‘number one priority’

Councillor Alasdair Bailey, who represents the Carse of Gowrie ward, welcomed the developments.

He said: “It’s fantastic to hear that ways of keeping a GP service in Invergowrie are being explored.

“After the surprise letters earlier this month, many residents were concerned that it was the end of the line for their local GP service.

“My hope is that either a new GP is found to take on the contract or that the board takes on the direct running of the surgery.”

Councillor Alasdair Bailey.
Councillor Alasdair Bailey. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

He added: “So many people in Invergowrie are worried about having to travel for GPs so this will come as a great relief to them.

“Keeping the GP provision in the village is my number one priority for these coming months.”

