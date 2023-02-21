Under threat Invergowrie Medical Practice could be saved as new proposals brought forward

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is fresh hope Invergowrie Medical Practice could be saved from closure as new options are explored by Tayside health chiefs.

Patients at the surgery were told earlier this month that the practice would be shutting permanently on June 16.

Due to retirements at both the Ancrum and Invergowrie practices, and an inability to recruit new medics, just one GP is currently managing both practices.

But the doctor has now resigned from the Invergowrie contract due to concerns over the safety of the arrangement and its sustainability.

The announcement of the closure was met with concern from patients and local politicians, including deputy First Minister John Swinney who said he was “deeply disappointed” by the news.

Five options on the table

Now, in a bid to avoid the complete closure of the Invergowrie practice, a group of representatives from NHS Tayside and the Perth and Kinross and Dundee health and social care partnerships has been established.

The group is being asked to consider five options. These are:

Invitation to submit a business case for another GP Practice to take over the practice contract

Merge with another independent practice

Merge with one of the two Dundee practices already operated directly by NHS Tayside

Operate the practice directly by NHS Tayside

Close the practice and disperse patients across other practices in surrounding areas

The outcome of the options appraisal will subsequently go before Perth and Kinross and Dundee healthcare chiefs at a later date.

A final decision will then be made by NHS Tayside.

The practice will remain operational until the proposed closure date in June.

GP in village ‘number one priority’

Councillor Alasdair Bailey, who represents the Carse of Gowrie ward, welcomed the developments.

He said: “It’s fantastic to hear that ways of keeping a GP service in Invergowrie are being explored.

“After the surprise letters earlier this month, many residents were concerned that it was the end of the line for their local GP service.

“My hope is that either a new GP is found to take on the contract or that the board takes on the direct running of the surgery.”

He added: “So many people in Invergowrie are worried about having to travel for GPs so this will come as a great relief to them.

“Keeping the GP provision in the village is my number one priority for these coming months.”