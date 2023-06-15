Dundee Rep rebounds from ‘significant impact’ of Covid pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Rep rebounds from ‘significant impact’ of Covid pandemic

The chair of Dundee Rep is optimistic of a bright future despite the challenges it faced during the Covid pandemic.

By Gavin Harper
An exterior picture of Dundee Rep Theatre.
Dundee Rep

Dundee Rep saw its income return to pre-pandemic levels, despite Covid “significantly impacting” trading.

Newly published accounts, which also include Scottish Dance Theatre, show a £1 million rise in income for the year to the end of March 2022.

A lack of live performances had seen costs fall dramatically in 2021, but these increased from £2.8m to £4.2m for the reporting period.

A report by chair Susan Hetrick published alongside the accounts said Covid remained a major factor.

It read: “The Covid pandemic continued to significantly impact on her operations and box office income during this period.

“There were periods of closure to due to social distancing that made opening the theatre impractical and costly to open, as well as complete closure for periods of time.”

Remaining ‘versatile’ key for Dundee Rep

However, Ms Hetrick said the ability to remain “versatile” kept productions running through the year.

With Covid restrictions meaning the auditorium was closed until September 2021, it launched Rep Studios in April 2021.

The digital platform allowed Dundee Rep to showcase theatre, dance and music performances digitally.

Andrew Panton, Dundee Rep artistic director and Joan Cleville, Scottish Dance Theatre, artistic director.

Ms Hetrick’s report said that allowed Dundee Rep to reach audiences not just across Scotland, but worldwide.

She added: “We were able to create 11 brand new full skill digital productions and presented 215 new digital performances to audiences across Scotland and the UK, as well as reaching audiences around the globe.

“The ramifications from the Covid pandemic continue to contribute to ongoing uncertainty that faces all cultural sector organisations.

“Many theatre goers were and continue to be cautious to return to live performances.”

She was also pleased to report no jobs had been lost through the pandemic.

Ms Hetrick added The Rep has a “significant role” to play in local communities.

She added: “We also honoured all commitments to freelance and self-employed members of our team in the period.

“We viewed this as part of our responsibility to the cultural sector and our community. It is heavily reliant on a talented pool of freelance specialists.”

Pride at ‘inspiring’ Dundee Rep work

She said the Dundee Rep board is “incredibly proud” of the work produced over the period, which she hailed as “inspiring, innovative and impactful”.

And she said there are reasons to be optimistic for the future.

Pirates! on stage at Dundee Rep.
Pirates! on stage at Dundee Rep. Image: Scottish Dance Theatre.

Ms Hetrick said: “The resilience and determination of every member of the organisation played a vital role in what was achieved.

“The next period brings optimism and excitement around what we believe is possible as one of Scotland’s leading cultural organisations.”

