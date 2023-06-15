Holiday home go-ahead for former Angus village police station

A former Angus village police station is set to become holiday home.

Angus planning officials have approved a proposal to turn the old Friockheim office into a two-bedroom property.

Conversion plans were lodged with the council in March.

It came a decade after the station was shut.

Friockheim was one of the victims of a cull of smallers stations around the time Police Scotland replaced regional organisations.

The Gardyne Street station was attached to a two-storey three-bed home.

The house and police office initially went on the market in 2021.

It was part of a sell-off which included other stations at Wormit and Auchtermuchty.

In 2022 it came back on the market with a price tag of £160,000.

Boost to local economy

Planning officials said the new use of the station would be a good way of bringing more people to Angus.

“The site is located in a predominantly residential area and having regard to the nature of the proposed use it is considered to be compatible with land uses in the surrounding area.

“The proposal would increase the opportunity for visitors to experience and enjoy Angus whilst also likely contributing to the local economy. ”

Planners said the changes were not significant and the building would stay in keeping with the local area.

The holiday home will have two bedrooms and a private vehicle access.

There were no objections to the proposal and the application was approved under delegated powers.