Home Business & Environment Business

Fife firm launches ‘game-changing’ intruder alarm which could ‘revolutionise’ home security

"Home security should not be seen as a luxury, it should be a necessity," the firm's founder said.

By Gavin Harper
The Sonis team showing off the new alarm system. Image: Sonis.
A Dunfermline firm has launched a state-of-the-art intruder alarm which it says could “revolutionise” home security.

Sonis Smart Security Ltd has designed a new ‘NoEntry’ smart security system.

 

The palm-sized, wire and sensor-free security alarm detects break-ins and activates before an intruder is able to gain access to a property.

It can be self-installed in minutes and uses advanced sound signature algorithms to alert owners within 300 milliseconds of an attempted break-in.

Last year, the business secured six-figure funding to develop the device.

It is now on sale, and costs £396.

Sonis Smart Security managing director Bill Marr said: “We are delighted to bring to market NoEntry, it represents a game changer for the sector.

“With no professional installation and hard wiring required, NoEntry costs as little as one third of the cost of a conventional wired security system.

“This will make home security truly affordable for all.”

Fife firm launches burglar alarm to capitalise on gap in market

Mr Marr said he began designing the device after spotting a gap in the market.

He said research shows that as many as one third of homes have no security system,.

Mr Marr said that was “unacceptable”.

“We are acutely aware of the financial pressures’ households are under now,” he said.

“However, home security should not be seen as a luxury, it should be a necessity.

“That is why we have developed NoEntry. It is an affordable smart security system that covers the whole property without the need for costly ongoing maintenance costs.”

The new NoEntry alarm system designed by the Dunfermline business. Image: Sonis

The palm-sized burglar alarm uses patented sound signature technology that activates before intruder entry and covers the entire house.

This innovation represents the first major technological breakthrough in home security since the invention of passive infrared sensors more than 50 years ago.

Sonis is also working on panic buttons, cameras and integrated smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Mr Marr said previously it was also working on a wrist unit for personal safety.

He said that could benefit women walking home alone and the elderly, among others.

