Fife farm with 114 acres of land on sale for £1.3m

A Fife farm set within 114 acres of land is on sale for offers over £1.3 million.

Goatmilk Farm, near Fife Airport, is being sold either as a whole or in two lots.

Selling agent Galbraith describes the 114-acre farm as an “adaptable range of modern and traditional farm buildings”.

The listing includes an traditional stone-built five-bedroom farmhouse with five bedrooms and two reception rooms.

The agents said the Glenrothes farm is “located in a desirable and accessible location within rural Fife”.

Goatmilk Farm sales brochure

The sales brochure says there is an “adaptable range of modern and traditional farm buildings” on offer.

It said: “Goatmilk presents an excellent compact mixed amenity and farming unit.

“The farm benefits from a substantial two-storey traditional stone and brick farmhouse.

“Adjacent to the farmhouse there is an adaptable range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

“The farmland is all situated within a ring fence and extends to the north and west of the holding.

“It is predominately down to arable and well suited to growing a range of cereal crops as part of a regular grassland rotation, with the addition of potatoes.”

The listing also includes stabling for up to nine horses and an outdoor riding area.

What’s in each lot?

Lot one, the smaller lot, offers the farmhouse, steading and land extending to approximately 14 acres.

The land in first lot is located to the north and south of the farmhouse and steading.

It forms a block of ground which surrounds the steading and would be “well suited for the grazing of livestock or for equestrian purposes”, the agents said.

The second lot offers almost 100 acres of farmland, as well as a right of access over the lot one track if sold separately.

The land extends to the north and west of the farm steading. The farmland comprises mainly arable with a small area of permanent pasture land.

Galbraith said cropping is largely based on winter and spring cereal crops with a temporary grass and potato rotation.