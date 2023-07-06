Fife farm with 114 acres of land on sale for £1.3m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife farm with 114 acres of land on sale for £1.3m

The whole farm is available but may also be sold in two separate plots.

By Alex Banks
The Goatfarm which has been listed for sale near Glenrothes. Image: Galbraith Stirling
The Goatfarm which has been listed for sale near Glenrothes. Image: Galbraith Stirling

A Fife farm set within 114 acres of land is on sale for offers over £1.3 million.

Goatmilk Farm, near Fife Airport, is being sold either as a whole or in two lots.

Selling agent Galbraith describes the 114-acre farm as an “adaptable range of modern and traditional farm buildings”.

The listing includes an traditional stone-built five-bedroom farmhouse with five bedrooms and two reception rooms.

The agents said the Glenrothes farm is “located in a desirable and accessible location within rural Fife”.

Goatmilk Farm sales brochure

The sales brochure says there is an “adaptable range of modern and traditional farm buildings” on offer.

It said: “Goatmilk presents an excellent compact mixed amenity and farming unit.

“The farm benefits from a substantial two-storey traditional stone and brick farmhouse.

The farmhouse available in the Goatfarm sale. Image: Galbraith.

“Adjacent to the farmhouse there is an adaptable range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

“The farmland is all situated within a ring fence and extends to the north and west of the holding.

“It is predominately down to arable and well suited to growing a range of cereal crops as part of a regular grassland rotation, with the addition of potatoes.”

The listing also includes stabling for up to nine horses and an outdoor riding area.

What’s in each lot?

Lot one, the smaller lot, offers the farmhouse, steading and land extending to approximately 14 acres.

The land in first lot is located to the north and south of the farmhouse and steading.

It forms a block of ground which surrounds the steading and would be “well suited for the grazing of livestock or for equestrian purposes”, the agents said.

The steading in lot one of the Goatmilk farm sale. Image: Galbraith.

The second lot offers almost 100 acres of farmland, as well as a right of access over the lot one track if sold separately.

The land extends to the north and west of the farm steading. The farmland comprises mainly arable with a small area of permanent pasture land.

Galbraith said cropping is largely based on winter and spring cereal crops with a temporary grass and potato rotation.

