‘Real anger’ at RBS over Broughty Ferry branch closure as petition launched

A petition has been launched to stop the closure of the Broughty Ferry RBS.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the doors of the Brook Street branch will close on November 2.

The number of roles affected is not yet known.

But the branch is one of several axed by the bank across the UK.

RBS cited a significant drop of more than 50% in transactions for personal customers as the reason for its decision.

The nearest RBS for customers affected is on Dundee High Street.

Broughty Ferry councillor Pete Shears has launched a local campaign to save the local branch.

On Thursday morning, Mr Shears hit the streets to encourage the community to sign the petition, with the online version attracting nearly 400 signatures.

He said: “The community response to this closure has been outstanding.

“The strength of feeling regarding the closure is clear, Broughty Ferry wants to keep this branch and we will do everything we can to keep the doors open.

“This morning we collected over 100 signatures in an hour, and almost 400 have signed online despite the petition only being launched 24 hours ago.

“People spoke so fondly of the staff and their incredible customer service, and real anger at RBS for making this unbelievable decision with no consultation or consideration.

“I’ll regularly be petitioning outside the branch in the coming weeks, and taking the campaign to doorsteps too.”

‘Shocking news’

Readers also had their say on The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s social media channels.

Many voiced their disappointment at the announcement.

One said: “So sad – a lot of elderly people use that branch.

“I do hope the lovely staff are deployed elsewhere and don’t lose their jobs.”

Another said: “That’s shocking news, staff there are very helpful and the branch is always so busy when I go in.”

A third added: “Very sorry for the elderly and business users who have used this bank for years like myself for 43 years.”

The decision comes just three weeks after Bank of Scotland announced it was shutting five branches across Tayside and Fife.

It also follows the closure of a Virgin Money branch in Broughty Ferry.