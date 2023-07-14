RBS accused of ‘gaming the numbers’ to justify Broughty Ferry closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RBS accused of ‘gaming the numbers’ to justify Broughty Ferry closure

The bank claims just six customers use the branch regularly, but the methodology has been described as “ridiculous”.

By Rob McLaren
The closure-threatened RBS Broughty Ferry bank. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
RBS has been accused of “gaming the numbers” in its justification for the closure of its Broughty Ferry branch.

When the bank announced the closure of the Brook Street branch it claimed there were just six personal customers using the bank on a regular basis.

Such a low number of regular customers seemed impossible to local councillor Pete Shears who has been one of the people spearheading a petition against the closure.

He has now had confirmation of the calculation RBS uses to define a “regular” customer, which he describes as “ridiculous”.

What is an RBS regular customer?

As part of the closure process, RBS analysed data between June and December last year.

It classes a regular personal customer as someone who visits at least once a week for 22 weeks in the 26-week period.

Mr Shears said: “Any business – even a local corner shop or a supermarket – would struggle to have many customers that meet this high level of visits.

Broughty Ferry branch of RBS.
The RBS Broughty Ferry branch is set to close in November. Image: Google Street View

“I also note this covers the festive period which would have had fewer opening hours.

“Quite frankly the criteria is ridiculous and meaningless. RBS is gaming the numbers.

“To say the bank only has six regular customers is a joke. It’s a busy branch, as demonstrated by the hundreds of customers who have signed our petition to keep it open.”

Meanwhile, RBS said the branch was used by 165 business customers on a regular basis in 2022.

This is classed as people who visited the branch at least 12 times throughout last year.

RBS Broughty Ferry petition

Mr Shears said more than 1,100 people have now signed a petition to keep the Broughty Ferry branch open since it was started last week.

The online petition has more than 900 signatures, while another 200 have been collected on paper.

He said this shows the strength of feeling in the community that the branch should stay open.

If the RBS closure goes ahead as planned on November 2, it will be the second bank lost in Broughty Ferry in just two years, following Virgin Money shutting its Gray Street branch.

The Broughty Ferry councillor adds: “To be honest I’ve been surprised at just how many people have signed the petition.

Councillor Pete Shears has launched a campaign to stop the closure. Image: Councillor Pete Shears

“Initially I thought we might get up to 1,000 signing but it’s already up to 1,100.

“Some businesses like the Sweetpea Café are also collecting signatures for the petition so that total will rise much higher.

“Standing outside the bank to collect signatures underlines just how many people use the bank. There’s a steady flow of customers.

“The number of people putting their names to the petition underlines that this branch is vital to the community and should not be closing.”

RBS responds

RBS was asked to confirm its definition and why it feels this is a meaningful statistic.

It highlighted the rise of online banking, stating that between January 2019 and January 2023, counter transactions for personal customers decreased by 57%.

An RBS spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation.

“When we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.”

