Cleaning firm plans to add 20 staff as it targets growth in Tayside

An Aberdeen cleaning business is set to add 20 staff after expanding into Tayside.

Run by husband and wife team Scott and Rachel Willox, Goldstar Cleaning Services has operated in Aberdeen for more than 40 years.

It counts more than 600 regular clients across construction, retail, leisure, hospitality, healthcare, education and domestic sectors.

Now it is planning to add to its workforce as it targets more work in the Tayside area.

The firm currently employs 170, but expects to add between 15 and 20 jobs in the coming year.

Growth of Goldstar Cleaning Services

It is currently working on four new construction sites in Dundee and one construction site in Blairgowrie.

Core staff for this business are based in Dundee, with operational support from Aberdeen.

This foothold is now enabling the business to target additional growth across Dundee and surrounding areas, across the commercial and domestic markets.

Mr Willox said demand for the firm’s services are at record levels.

He said: “We are seeing an upsurge in demand for our domestic services, as homeowners appreciate the value of our regular cleaning services, window cleaning, and garden maintenance teams.

“We are also pleased to be achieving steady and sustained growth in our commercial business as we develop new partnerships and expand into Tayside.

“We plan to continue to extend our service range to offer a ‘one-stop-shop’ to meet our clients’ cleaning and maintenance needs.

“Aberdeen and the north of Scotland will always be our core area.

“But, as we continue to recruit and strengthen our team, we are increasingly well positioned to serve clients in Dundee and across Tayside.”

Investments and relationships

Goldstar spends hundreds of thousands of pounds each year investing back into the business.

This can be on recruitment, staff training, new vans and cleaning and gardening equipment.

The firm previously described Covid as the biggest challenge it faced in its history. The owners put scores of workers put on furlough as commercial sites closed.

Mr Willox said the experience underlined the importance of good relationships and service with customers.

“These past few years have shown us all how quickly livelihoods can change,” he said.

“We appreciate that the long-term success of our business is built on the strength of our client relationships and our ability to understand their needs and deliver on our promises.

“As a family business, we take everything personally. The pride in every job and the pressure to succeed is in our DNA. We will never be complacent or take any part of our business for granted.

“We look forward with great excitement as we move into a new era of growth and sustainability for Goldstar.”