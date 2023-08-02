Innovative games project to create more than 100 Tayside and Fife jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Innovative games project to create more than 100 Tayside and Fife jobs

A scheme led by Abertay University is worth more than £80m to the games sector, a study has found.

By Gavin Harper
The work of InGAME has been hailed as 'ground-breaking'. Image: Abertay University.
The work of InGAME has been hailed as 'ground-breaking'. Image: Abertay University.

A multi-million-pound project to drive innovation in the video games sector could create more than 100 jobs in Tayside and Fife.

InGAME (Innovation for Games and Media Enterprise) was established in 2018.

The £11.5 million project was launched by Abertay University in collaboration with the University of Dundee, the University of St Andrews and industry partners.

It is regarded as the national testbed for video games innovation.

A report from BiGGAR Economics, published on Wednesday, has shown the economic and societal impacts of the project.

It shows companies collaborating with InGAME are expected to generate an estimated £84.7m gross value added (GVA) for the UK economy over the 10-year period 2023-2032.

It also shows £55.3m GVA and 115 jobs will be generated within the Tay Cities Region alone.

The SmARtview cow recognition and data retrieval for instant on-site monitoring. Image: Abertay University.

The report noted for every £1 of public funding, InGAME is expected to generate more than £15 for the UK economy.

InGAME’s goal was to prove the impact R&D can have on a city video games cluster.

It aimed to increase scale and value in Dundee through product, service and experience innovation via:

  • collaborative applied research
  • video games cluster development support
  • innovation challenges

To date, more than 177 research projects have been funded through InGAME’s innovation voucher scheme.

More than 2,200 games industry professionals and researchers have been upskilled through training and engagement activities.

Success of InGAME shows importance of  Dundee’s video games industrty

Director of InGAME Sean Taylor said: “The video games industry holds massive value for the UK but it is a sector that must keep up with the rapid pace of digital innovation and increasingly tough competition from overseas games development hubs.

“Since its launch, InGAME has grown to become a convening power at the heart of the Dundee cluster.

InGAME project director Sean Taylor. Image: Alan Richardson

“The success of the InGAME cluster underlines the creative, cultural and economic importance of our world class video games industry.

“It also demonstrates the value of AHRC’s sustained investment in the UK’s creative sector.”

The impact of InGAME was instrumental in Abertay University securing preferred bidder status to host one of four new UK virtual production labs.

An example of virtual production in action. The new Dundee visual effects lab will specialise in this discipline.
The new Dundee visual effects lab will specialise in virtual production. Image: StoryFutures/Liminal Stage Productions.

InGAME is part of the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) creative industries clusters programme, funded by the UK Government.

It also receives additional investment from the Scottish Funding Council.

Helen Cross is director of research and innovation at the Scottish Funding Council.

She added: “Today’s figures confirm the positive impact InGAME’s research and development has had on the UK games industry and on the economy of the Tay Cities Region.

“We’re proud to have been involved in the project from its earliest days and to be continuing to make an investment in its success.”

InGAME work hailed as ‘ground-breaking’

Brian Baglow from the Scottish Games Network added the work of InGAME had been “ground-breaking”.

He said it had been “invaluable in understanding the challenges facing Scotland’s rapidly evolving games sector”.

Brian Baglow, director of the Scottish Games Network.
Brian Baglow, director of the Scottish Games Network. Image: Scottish Games Week.

Mr Baglow added: “It was the most comprehensive research undertaken into the games industry in Scotland.

“It will directly support the creation of an ecosystem-wide cluster which can implement all of the solutions proposed by the research.

That will, he said, help to create a “more consistently successful and collaborative” games sector.

More from Business

Frances Brocklebank, who sits on the Kinburn Trust, was thanked by Ian Grieve, of St Andrews Highland Games committee on Sunday July 30, for a donation which funded a new dancing stage for competitors. Image: Ted Brocklebank
St Andrews charitable trust invites local groups to apply for grant funding
Many households are continuing to struggle despite the warmer weather that should lead to lower energy bills (PA)
Number of households missing essential payments ‘is back to winter levels’
Product safety laws are to be modernised to better protect customers when shopping online and buying products such as smart devices (Yui Mok/PA)
Product safety laws face modernisation to better protect online shoppers
European stocks lagged on Tuesday as the UK and Germany’s manufacturing sector slumped (Rui Vieira/PA)
European stocks lag amid manufacturing sector slump
The Dundee One office development at City Quay. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Legal firm expands operations with new Dundee office
Builders merchant Travis Perkins reported sinking profits for the latest half-year (Travis Perkins/PA)
Higher interest rates weigh on demand for builders’ merchant Travis Perkins
European Conformity certification marks (Alamy/PA)
Britain to retain CE safety mark following calls by businesses
Ms Breeden will take up her new position on November 1. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Woman who led Northern Rock response chosen as Bank of England’s deputy governor
AG Barr chief executive Roger White at the company’s factory in Cumbernauld (Stewart Attwood/AG Barr)
Roger White to retire as boss of Irn-Bru maker AG Barr
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was heckled over the alcohol duty changes while visiting the Great British Beer Festival at Olympia, in London (Daniel Leal/PA)
Publican heckles pint-pouring Sunak over alcohol duty hikes during promo visit