Everything you need for your home under one roof

Esk Glazing is opening its new Arbroath trade centre in 2024 to put the spotlight on its extensive product lineup and its first class services.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Calling all DIY enthusiasts and trade customers! Esk Glazing, one of Tayside’s most trusted traders, is extensively refurbishing its trade centre at its headquarters in Arbroath’s Kirkton Industrial Estate as part of the celebrations to mark Esk Glazing’s 50 years in the business in 2024.

With a vast floor area of 2,530 square feet, Esk Glazing’s new trade centre will showcase the company’s wide range of products, from windows and doors to kitchens and bathrooms. It will also show off the company’s ample stock of balustrades, roofline, guttering, fascia, soffits and accessories.

There will also be space devoted to its unique Design Studio, which flaunts Esk Glazing’s expertise in glass, including bespoke stained-glass art.

“We want it to be a one-stop shop for all your home improvements. We can supply everything, including all those little ancillary bits that you don’t always think of, like hinges and handles,” says Shona, the company’s general manager.

Esk Glazing provides excellent customer service

“We’ve looked at the way forward for developing the company and one of the elements is the extensive refurbishment of the trade centre. It will be more welcoming and it will provide a far better customer experience,” explains Graham Dand, consultant at Esk Glazing.

He adds: “Our knowledgeable staff will be available at the trade centre to provide advice. With years of experience, they can help and provide customers with solutions that they might not have considered themselves.”

Esk Glazing: an environment-conscious business

The trade centre’s car park will also be updated to reflect Esk Glazing’s increasing focus on its environmental impact. Shona shares: “We’ll be introducing a couple of electrical parking bays with charging ports for electric vehicles. We’ve always been proactive about sustainability; we are looking at how we can further improve on that.”

Esk Glazing’s inspiring company milestones

Esk Glazing has been actively working to reinvigorate its brand in recent years, designing sleeker, more modern logos and updating its website.

Now it’s also looking to expand its offerings to include bedrooms. “That may be towards the middle of next year. But the new range of wardrobe doors being incorporated as part of our display is a step towards this,” says Graham.

Expect more exciting updates from the company next year. Aside from the official launch of its trade centre, Esk Glazing is also gearing up for an impressive milestone; the company is set to celebrate 50 years in the business.

Shona says: “Our goal is to carry on onwards and upwards. We look forward to embracing and celebrating the next 50 years.”

Contact the Esk Glazing team to talk about your project.

