Everything you need for your home under one roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business & Environment Business

Everything you need for your home under one roof

Esk Glazing's new Arbroath trade centre will be your one-stop shop for all your home projects.

In partnership with Esk Glazing
facade of Esk Glazing in Arbroath's trade centre
A new trade centre is only one of the many exciting brand developments at Esk Glazing.

Esk Glazing is opening its new Arbroath trade centre in 2024 to put the spotlight on its extensive product lineup and its first class services.

Calling all DIY enthusiasts and trade customers! Esk Glazing, one of Tayside’s most trusted traders, is extensively refurbishing its trade centre at its headquarters in Arbroath’s Kirkton Industrial Estate as part of the celebrations to mark Esk Glazing’s 50 years in the business in 2024.

With a vast floor area of 2,530 square feet, Esk Glazing’s new trade centre will showcase the company’s wide range of products, from windows and doors to kitchens and bathrooms. It will also show off the company’s ample stock of balustrades, roofline, guttering, fascia, soffits and accessories.

interior of Esk Glazing's Arbroath trade centre where its wide product range is displayed
Esk Glazing’s new Arbroath trade centre will showcase the company’s wide range of products.

There will also be space devoted to its unique Design Studio, which flaunts Esk Glazing’s expertise in glass, including bespoke stained-glass art.

“We want it to be a one-stop shop for all your home improvements. We can supply everything, including all those little ancillary bits that you don’t always think of, like hinges and handles,” says Shona, the company’s general manager.

Esk Glazing provides excellent customer service

a look at the interiors of Esk Glazing's Arbroath trade centre
Esk Glazing’s very knowledgeable resident experts will be available at the trade centre.

“We’ve looked at the way forward for developing the company and one of the elements is the extensive refurbishment of the trade centre. It will be more welcoming and it will provide a far better customer experience,” explains Graham Dand, consultant at Esk Glazing.

He adds: “Our knowledgeable staff will be available at the trade centre to provide advice. With years of experience, they can help and provide customers with solutions that they might not have considered themselves.”

Esk Glazing: an environment-conscious business

The trade centre’s car park will also be updated to reflect Esk Glazing’s increasing focus on its environmental impact. Shona shares: “We’ll be introducing a couple of electrical parking bays with charging ports for electric vehicles. We’ve always been proactive about sustainability; we are looking at how we can further improve on that.”

Esk Glazing’s inspiring company milestones

Esk Glazing has been actively working to reinvigorate its brand in recent years, designing sleeker, more modern logos and updating its website.

Now it’s also looking to expand its offerings to include bedrooms. “That may be towards the middle of next year. But the new range of wardrobe doors being incorporated as part of our display is a step towards this,” says Graham.

Expect more exciting updates from the company next year. Aside from the official launch of its trade centre, Esk Glazing is also gearing up for an impressive milestone; the company is set to celebrate 50 years in the business.

Shona says: “Our goal is to carry on onwards and upwards. We look forward to embracing and celebrating the next 50 years.”

Contact the Esk Glazing team to talk about your project.

Read more: 

Esk Glazing’s resident artist shows how she creates stained glass

5 creative ways to use stained glass in your home

More from Business

The recruitment firm warned over annual earnings (Yui Mok/PA)
PageGroup warns over annual earnings amid tougher jobs market
Kingston upon Hull is among the locations that first-time buyers may want to consider, according to Halifax (Richard McCarthy/PA)
‘Up-and-coming’ locations for first-time buyers revealed
Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe (Liam McBurney/PA)
Budget a ‘fundamental reform’ of public finances, Irish finance minister says
Caroline Ellison, former chief executive of Alameda Research founded by Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at court on Tuesday (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP/PA)
Star witness says FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hoped to become US president
A view of Southeastern trains in sidings near Ashford railway station (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Transport union elects its first female general secretary
UK gas prices soared after it emerged that Finland believes a leak in the underwater Balticconnector pipeline was caused by ‘external activity’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)
UK gas prices surge as Finland says pipeline leak caused by ‘external activity’
The Alternative Board (TAB) is expanding in to Tayside. Image: Engage PR
Networking group for business leaders to expand into Angus, Dundee and Perth
Gas prices rose around 13% after the news (Yui Mok/PA)
Gas prices soar after reports pipeline leak is ‘not an accident’
An oil rig in the North Sea. Image: Viaro
Fife to benefit from multi-million-pound Rosebank oil field contract
Workers will walk out at the Coventry site (Phil Barnett/PA)
Amazon workers to strike over pay on Black Friday