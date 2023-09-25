Lorry-loving Dundee mechanic’s 50-year career with Harry Lawson

A Dundee man admits he is “nervous as hell” as he prepares to retire this week after more than 50 years with the same family-run haulage firm.

Davie Watson joined haulage business Harry Lawson straight from school as an apprentice in May 1973.

But now the 65-year-old, who lives in Monifieth, has decided the time is right to call it a day.

He said: “Some folk say they are counting the days but I’ve been here as long that I just feel so unsettled.

“It’s a family-run company and I feel like I’m part of the family – I’ve been here since I left school. It is a big tear.

“I think it’ll sink in after a couple of weeks that I’m not on holiday and I’ll not be going back.”

From apprenticeship to 50-year career at Harry Lawson

Having held an interest in lorries from a young age, Davie always wanted to work in the industry.

That was also fuelled by his father and uncle running their own haulage firm, Watson Brothers, in Broughty Ferry.

“That’s what got me into the transport industry,” Davie said.

“I was always in the lorry at weekends and school holidays.

“I’ve always been interested in lorries and when it came to leaving school, I just wanted to go and work with my father.

“He told me I had to get a trade, so he knew Harry senior. He phoned up and asked if he was looking for apprentices.”

‘I was so nervous’

And he has worked his way through the ranks at Harry Lawson. He’s been in his current role as fleet engineer for more than 30 years.

Davie – whose first weekly wage was £6.85 – said the introduction of new technology has been one of the biggest changes in the industry.

He said: “I’m an old hand but the trucks are meant to be working vehicles.

“They are like cars now – they are going way over the top with electronics. That’s fine with a car but with a truck, when things go wrong, that is a challenge.”

Davie said he felt after 50 years service, the time was right to call it a day, but breaking the news to the firm’s chief executive Harry Lawson wasn’t easy.

He said: “I was so nervous when I told Harry but I was even more nervous when I told the boys that I work with.

“I’ve been here so long I’ve made great friends with a lot of the guys.

“I’ll be 66 next year, I’ve been here 50 years and you can’t just go on forever.”

Retirement plans

Despite some trepidation about his impending retirement, Davie said he is looking forward to it.

He plans to spend more time in his garden and with his wife of 46 years, Liz.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to it, and I think my wife will enjoy it.

“She’s looking forward to just having my at home – I’m sure she’ll have some jobs for me to do.

“I love gardening so I’m looking forward to doing that.”

His other hobby, restoring vintage lorries, means he’ll not be far away.

Davie adds: “That’s here in the workshop and Harry has said I can keep it here.

“I want to look after them and take them to shows, so that will keep my mind occupied.

“It also means I’ll be able to pop in, see the boys and see how they’re getting on.”

He’s also offered his services to the company on a part-time basis.

“I want to have the rest of this year off but I’ve said that if they need me, I can come in a couple of days a week just to help out on the tools.”