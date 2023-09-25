Lorry-loving Dundee mechanic’s 50-year career with Harry Lawson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorry-loving Dundee mechanic’s 50-year career with Harry Lawson

A childhood love of lorries turned into a career spanning half a century for one Dundee man, but now he's calling it a day.

By Gavin Harper
Davie Watson is retiring after 50 years with Harry Lawson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Davie Watson is retiring after 50 years with Harry Lawson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A Dundee man admits he is “nervous as hell” as he prepares to retire this week after more than 50 years with the same family-run haulage firm.

Davie Watson joined haulage business Harry Lawson straight from school as an apprentice in May 1973.

But now the 65-year-old, who lives in Monifieth, has decided the time is right to call it a day.

He said: “Some folk say they are counting the days but I’ve been here as long that I just feel so unsettled.

“It’s a family-run company and I feel like I’m part of the family – I’ve been here since I left school. It is a big tear.

“I think it’ll sink in after a couple of weeks that I’m not on holiday and I’ll not be going back.”

From apprenticeship to 50-year career at Harry Lawson

Having held an interest in lorries from a young age, Davie always wanted to work in the industry.

That was also fuelled by his father and uncle running their own haulage firm, Watson Brothers, in Broughty Ferry.

“That’s what got me into the transport industry,” Davie said.

Davie with some of the Harry Lawson team. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I was always in the lorry at weekends and school holidays.

“I’ve always been interested in lorries and when it came to leaving school, I just wanted to go and work with my father.

“He told me I had to get a trade, so he knew Harry senior. He phoned up and asked if he was looking for apprentices.”

‘I was so nervous’

And he has worked his way through the ranks at Harry Lawson. He’s been in his current role as fleet engineer for more than 30 years.

Davie – whose first weekly wage was £6.85 – said the introduction of new technology has been one of the biggest changes in the industry.

He said: “I’m an old hand but the trucks are meant to be working vehicles.

Chief executive Harry Lawson and operations director Michael Lawson with Davie at the firm’s yard. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“They are like cars now – they are going way over the top with electronics. That’s fine with a car but with a truck, when things go wrong, that is a challenge.”

Davie said he felt after 50 years service, the time was right to call it a day, but breaking the news to the firm’s chief executive Harry Lawson wasn’t easy.

He said: “I was so nervous when I told Harry but I was even more nervous when I told the boys that I work with.

“I’ve been here so long I’ve made great friends with a lot of the guys.

“I’ll be 66 next year, I’ve been here 50 years and you can’t just go on forever.”

Retirement plans

Despite some trepidation about his impending retirement, Davie said he is looking forward to it.

He plans to spend more time in his garden and with his wife of 46 years, Liz.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to it, and I think my wife will enjoy it.

Davie Watson and his nephew, Davie Laing, who also works for Harry Lawson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“She’s looking forward to just having my at home – I’m sure she’ll have some jobs for me to do.

“I love gardening so I’m looking forward to doing that.”

His other hobby, restoring vintage lorries, means he’ll not be far away.

Davie adds: “That’s here in the workshop and Harry has said I can keep it here.

“I want to look after them and take them to shows, so that will keep my mind occupied.

Davie Watson with vintage lorries that he has restored, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It also means I’ll be able to pop in, see the boys and see how they’re getting on.”

He’s also offered his services to the company on a part-time basis.

“I want to have the rest of this year off but I’ve said that if they need me, I can come in a couple of days a week just to help out on the tools.”

Conversation