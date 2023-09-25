Dundee confirm Josh Mulligan red card appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee confirm Josh Mulligan red card appeal

The Dark Blues academy graduate was sent off in the first half against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

By George Cran
Mulligan sees red. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Mulligan sees red. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee have appealed the red card given to Josh Mulligan in the weekend draw with Kilmarnock.

The Dark Blues were forced to play the final hour with 10 men after the Scotland U/21 international was shown a straight red card by referee David Munro.

With the score at 1-1, Mulligan fouled Killie winger Dan Armstrong on the touchline and was given his marching orders.

The Video Assistant Referee recommended Munro go to the monitor to review the decision but stuck with his original decision, to the fury of the Dark Blues.

Josh Mulligan is sent off for this challenge on Dan Armstrong. Image: SNS
Josh Mulligan is sent off for this challenge on Dan Armstrong. Image: SNS

The official told Dens boss Tony Docherty he felt the challenge was “reckless” and the red card stood.

A straight red card brings a two-match suspension. However, that will not be upheld should the appeal be successful.

The hearing is set for Wednesday morning.

