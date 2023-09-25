Dundee FC Dundee confirm Josh Mulligan red card appeal The Dark Blues academy graduate was sent off in the first half against Kilmarnock on Saturday. By George Cran September 25 2023, 4.57pm Share Dundee confirm Josh Mulligan red card appeal Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4757405/dundee-confirm-josh-mulligan-red-card-appeal/ Copy Link 0 comment Mulligan sees red. Image: David Young/Shutterstock Dundee have appealed the red card given to Josh Mulligan in the weekend draw with Kilmarnock. The Dark Blues were forced to play the final hour with 10 men after the Scotland U/21 international was shown a straight red card by referee David Munro. With the score at 1-1, Mulligan fouled Killie winger Dan Armstrong on the touchline and was given his marching orders. The Video Assistant Referee recommended Munro go to the monitor to review the decision but stuck with his original decision, to the fury of the Dark Blues. Josh Mulligan is sent off for this challenge on Dan Armstrong. Image: SNS The official told Dens boss Tony Docherty he felt the challenge was “reckless” and the red card stood. A straight red card brings a two-match suspension. However, that will not be upheld should the appeal be successful. The hearing is set for Wednesday morning.
Conversation