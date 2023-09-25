Dundee confirm Josh Mulligan red card appeal

Dundee have appealed the red card given to Josh Mulligan in the weekend draw with Kilmarnock.

The Dark Blues were forced to play the final hour with 10 men after the Scotland U/21 international was shown a straight red card by referee David Munro.

With the score at 1-1, Mulligan fouled Killie winger Dan Armstrong on the touchline and was given his marching orders.

The Video Assistant Referee recommended Munro go to the monitor to review the decision but stuck with his original decision, to the fury of the Dark Blues.

The official told Dens boss Tony Docherty he felt the challenge was “reckless” and the red card stood.

A straight red card brings a two-match suspension. However, that will not be upheld should the appeal be successful.

The hearing is set for Wednesday morning.