Developer remains committed to delivering 200 Fife homes despite putting site up for sale

A property firm has insisted it is committed to building 200 Fife homes, despite putting the land on sale for £3.5 million.

Plans have long been in the pipeline for about 200 homes at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes, which neighbours Glenrothes Golf Club.

But now Mansion House Group, which was behind the plans, is selling the 7.2 hectare site to a housebuilder.

It is on the market with Shepherd for £3.5m.

Mansion House Group acquired the site in 2021.

Jon G Wylson, the firm’s planning and sales director, said its plans for the Glenrothes site were initially rejected.

However, an appeal was upheld and planning permission in principle was granted this year.

‘A rare opportunity’

Mr Wylson said: “Having secured planning In principle for 200 residential units we are now marketing the site to local and national housebuilders.

“It offers a rare opportunity to purchase a sustainable brownfield development site within Fife.

“Due to the size of the site this is best suited to medium to large housebuilders, and we have received strong interest.

“We remain committed to the delivery of the development whether this be in partnership with a housebuilder or as a sale of the whole.”

Long-running plans for Glenrothes housing

Proposals for houses on the site were initially given the go-ahead more than a decade ago.

In 2017, developers Saving Stream requested an extension for the development.

That was required because the original applicants entered administration before they were able to make any significant progress with the development.

The sale of the land is described as a “rare opportunity” to acquire a “substantial” site within Fife.

The sales brochure states: “The site comprises a brownfield site forming part of the Whitehill Industrial Estate which dates from the 1960s.

“An area of 7.2 hectares has been identified for residential development.

“There is approximately 120,000 sq ft of derelict industrial buildings located upon the land. The remaining industrial units within the centre of the estate have been separately disposed of to owner occupiers and investors.”

It adds there are about 120,000 sq ft of derelict industrial buildings, and demolition quotes have been obtained.

“Crushed material can be used to provide net saving,” the brochure states.

The brochure also states the development, which benefits from “excellent commuter links”, will comprise a mix of predominantly detached and semi-detached properties.

It will also feature a small number of two and three-storey apartments.

The brochure also shows the site will feature four commercial units.

Two larger units of more than 1,500 sq ft have been marked for retail or cafe use.

Another two smaller units have been earmarked as retail, café or takeaway venues.

Any interested parties should contact the agents to arrange a viewing or for more Information.