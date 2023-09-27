Developer remains committed to delivering 200 Fife homes despite putting site up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Developer remains committed to delivering 200 Fife homes despite putting site up for sale

The sale of the land is the latest setback for the development, which was first approved more than a decade ago.

By Gavin Harper
Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.
Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.

A property firm has insisted it is committed to building 200 Fife homes, despite putting the land on sale for £3.5 million.

Plans have long been in the pipeline for about 200 homes at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes, which neighbours Glenrothes Golf Club.

But now Mansion House Group, which was behind the plans, is selling the 7.2 hectare site to a housebuilder.

It is on the market with Shepherd for £3.5m.

Mansion House Group acquired the site in 2021.

Jon G Wylson, the firm’s planning and sales director, said its plans for the Glenrothes site were initially rejected.

However, an appeal was upheld and planning permission in principle was granted this year.

‘A rare opportunity’

Mr Wylson said: “Having secured planning In principle for 200 residential units we are now marketing the site to local and national housebuilders.

“It offers a rare opportunity to purchase a sustainable brownfield development site within Fife.

“Due to the size of the site this is best suited to medium to large housebuilders, and we have received strong interest.

“We remain committed to the delivery of the development whether this be in partnership with a housebuilder or as a sale of the whole.”

Long-running plans for Glenrothes housing

Proposals for houses on the site were initially given the go-ahead more than a decade ago.

In 2017, developers Saving Stream requested an extension for the development.

That was required because the original applicants entered administration before they were able to make any significant progress with the development.

The sale of the land is described as a “rare opportunity” to acquire a “substantial” site within Fife.

The sales brochure states: “The site comprises a brownfield site forming part of the Whitehill Industrial Estate which dates from the 1960s.

“An area of 7.2 hectares has been identified for residential development.

“There is approximately 120,000 sq ft of derelict industrial buildings located upon the land. The remaining industrial units within the centre of the estate have been separately disposed of to owner occupiers and investors.”

Artists impressions of the development at Whitehill Industrial Estate.

It adds there are about 120,000 sq ft of derelict industrial buildings, and demolition quotes have been obtained.

“Crushed material can be used to provide net saving,” the brochure states.

The brochure also states the development, which benefits from “excellent commuter links”, will comprise a mix of predominantly detached and semi-detached properties.

It will also feature a small number of two and three-storey apartments.

The brochure also shows the site will feature four commercial units.

Two larger units of more than 1,500 sq ft have been marked for retail or cafe use.

Another two smaller units have been earmarked as retail, café or takeaway venues.

Any interested parties should contact the agents to arrange a viewing or for more Information.

