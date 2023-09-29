St Andrews Caddie School for Soldiers officially opens with Herb Kohler tribute

Tribute has been paid to the St Andrews legacy of late American billionaire businessman Herb Kohler Jr at the official opening of the Caddie School for Soldiers.

At an emotional ceremony attended by caddie school founders, participants and prominent figures in the local golfing world, Herb Kohler’s son David, who is now CEO of the Kohler Company, said he was sure his father, who died last September aged 83, would be “looking down on us”.

The 57-year-old officially dedicated two adjoining houses – Dukeside and Woodside – which have been purchased by the Wisconsin-based Kohler Company to house the caddie school near the Duke’s Course – which it also owns – outside St Andrews.

Father was ‘proud’ of St Andrews Caddie School for Soldiers

However, Mr Kohler also dedicated a small garden in memory of his father who had shown “unwavering support” for the caddie school programme, St Andrews and the game of golf.

“I can’t tell you how proud my father was to be associated with the Caddie School for Soldiers and how much he would love to be here today,” said Mr Kohler, whose company also owns the St Andrews Old Course Hotel and Hamilton Grand.

“I’m sure he’s looking down on us smoking a cigar somewhere with a big smile and a big belly laugh, with all the great memories he had of St Andrews.

“What began four years ago as a grass roots effort with Don Snyder – the incredible visionary – and my father to create the Caddie School for Soldiers, started with uniforms and foundational funding.

“But it’s blossomed into a transformational experience for so many soldiers, to provide meaning, purpose and lifelong inspiration to deserving veterans.

“The title of the emotional caddie school documentary that Don produced a couple of years ago was entitled Carry On and showcases how much impact the school can have.

“With these new houses added to the experience, they’ll not only help the graduates carry on, but thrive with new skills and new optimism for their futures.

“We are so proud to continue our support as a company for the Caddie School for Soldiers, with hopes of further expansion.”

What is the Caddie School for Soldiers?

In February 2024, it will be five years since six soldiers from the UK, USA and Canada arrived at the Duke’s Course for the first Caddie School for Soldiers, embarking upon a month long training programme to become caddies.

The brainchild of American novelist and author Don Snyder, the world’s first caddie training school for soldiers had been a long time in the making after he heard about soldiers struggling to acclimatise to life after the Army.

His “outrageous dream” began when he worked two seasons as a caddie at St Andrews and Kingsbarns in 2008 and 2010.

At a point in his life where his children had all grown up and he had lost belief in himself as a writer, he realised a remarkable equation takes place every time a caddie takes a stranger out on the golf course.

The finest caddies are intensely loyal and never give up on their golfer no matter how bad it gets out there.

They are rugged and tough – tough as sled dogs, he’d say.

Many also tend to be “refugees from another life”.

Support for soldiers returning from Iraq and Afghanistan

So when he started hearing about countless soldiers in America coming back to the world from the last two wars in Iraq and Afghanistan with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), he started thinking how those qualities defined soldiers as well.

The aim of the world’s first residential caddie school for ex-servicemen was simple: if those suffering from the physical and mental trauma of war could be trained up as caddies, and go out there and earn the trust of a stranger each day, they could earn back belief in themselves.

More than four years on from that first session in February 2019, around 50 ex-servicemen have been through the Caddie School for Soldiers.

They have not only faced their own life experiences but challenges thrown up along the way including Covid-19 restrictions.

Don takes great pleasure in knowing that many have found work as caddies at the likes of the Old Course, Dumbarnie Links, Royal Portrush and Port Stewart, as well as further afield including the Country Club in Brooklyn, Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky, and Cavit Citrus Farms in Tampa, Florida.

But having recently secured a permanent home for the Caddie School for Soldiers, the final part of Don’s dream is that in future, international caddie school graduates will be able to spend the summer at the house and work local courses after graduating.