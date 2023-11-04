Readers react to plans for £130m Eden Project Dundee

Plans for the £130 million Eden Project in Dundee have been met with a mixed reaction by readers of The Courier.

Earlier this week, we revealed more details of the ambitious project to create a visitor attraction from a former gasworks in the city.

Readers have taken to The Courier and Evening Telegraph social media pages to express their views on the plans.

The posts attracted hundreds of comments, with the majority in favour of the proposals.

Readers’ views on Eden Project Dundee

On Facebook, Juliet Rathbone described the Eden Project plans as “fantastic for Dundee.”

Matthew Miller said: “This will help attract more tourists to the city over many decades.”

Alan Reilly added: “If it’s even a quarter as good as the amazing one in cornwall it’ll be worth the investment.”

And Hannah Stevens said: “Really looking forward to this in Dundee.”

Darcy Dewar added: “This will be a huge asset for the city, one I am certainly looking forward to taking my youngest daughter and grandchildren to.”

The budget is currently estimated at £130m, which will be raised, like V&A Dundee, from a mixture of private and public funds.

The Scottish and UK governments are expected to contribute as well as Dundee City Council.

Funding will also be sought from trusts, foundations and high net worth individuals.

Northwood Trust, Dundee University and Dundee City Council have been supporting the project so far.

After the build, the model is for Eden Project Dundee to be self-sufficient.

‘You will never please everyone’

Some readers felt Dundee had other issues that required addressing before money was spent on the Eden Project.

One person wrote: “As lovely as this might be, I feel Dundee may have other pressing matters to spend their money on.”

Emma Donnelly said it was a “waste of money”, while Colin Hamilton said it was a “waste of resources”.

Others encouraged anyone with concerns to voice them to Dundee City Council.

Chris Scott said: “Remember there are public consultations going on. If you have an opinion, idea or objections, attend one and make a difference.”

Dougal Marr added: “You will never please everyone, and some just like to put down Dundee at any opportunity.

“For me, this looks fab and another great investment for Dundee.”

After months of public consultations, The Eden team hope a planning application will be submitted to the local authority before the end of the year.

hope to have approval for the project by next spring and open before the end of 2026.