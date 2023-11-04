Readers react to plans for £130m Eden Project Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to plans for £130m Eden Project Dundee

The team behind the proposals hope to open the Eden Project in Dundee before the end of 2026.

By Gavin Harper
The Dundee Eden Project is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area. Image: The Eden Project.
The Dundee Eden Project is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area. Image: The Eden Project.

Plans for the £130 million Eden Project in Dundee have been met with a mixed reaction by readers of The Courier.

Earlier this week, we revealed more details of the ambitious project to create a visitor attraction from a former gasworks in the city.

Readers have taken to The Courier and Evening Telegraph social media pages to express their views on the plans.

The posts attracted hundreds of comments, with the majority in favour of the proposals.

Readers’ views on Eden Project Dundee

On Facebook, Juliet Rathbone described the Eden Project plans as “fantastic for Dundee.”

Matthew Miller said: “This will help attract more tourists to the city over many decades.”

Alan Reilly added: “If it’s even a quarter as good as the amazing one in cornwall it’ll be worth the investment.”

And Hannah Stevens said: “Really looking forward to this in Dundee.”

Darcy Dewar added: “This will be a huge asset for the city, one I am certainly looking forward to taking my youngest daughter and grandchildren to.”

CGI impressions of what the Eden Project Dundee could look like.
CGI impressions of what the Eden Project Dundee could look like.

The budget is currently estimated at £130m, which will be raised, like V&A Dundee, from a mixture of private and public funds.

The Scottish and UK governments are expected to contribute as well as Dundee City Council.

Funding will also be sought from trusts, foundations and high net worth individuals.

Northwood Trust, Dundee University and Dundee City Council have been supporting the project so far.

After the build, the model is for Eden Project Dundee to be self-sufficient.

‘You will never please everyone’

Some readers felt Dundee had other issues that required addressing before money was spent on the Eden Project.

One person wrote: “As lovely as this might be, I feel Dundee may have other pressing matters to spend their money on.”

Emma Donnelly said it was a “waste of money”, while Colin Hamilton said it was a “waste of resources”.

An aerial image showing how Eden Project Dundee could look at night. Image: The Eden Project.
How the Dundee Eden Project could look at night. Image: The Eden Project.

Others encouraged anyone with concerns to voice them to Dundee City Council.

Chris Scott said: “Remember there are public consultations going on. If you have an opinion, idea or objections, attend one and make a difference.”

Dougal Marr added: “You will never please everyone, and some just like to put down Dundee at any opportunity.

“For me, this looks fab and another great investment for Dundee.”

After months of public consultations, The Eden team hope a planning application will be submitted to the local authority before the end of the year.

hope to have approval for the project by next spring and open before the end of 2026.

