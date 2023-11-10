New Dundee stone worktop business for stunning kitchens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dundee stone worktop business for stunning kitchens

Discovery Stone says it is not merely in the business of countertops, it’s in the business of transformations.

By Rob McLaren
Discovery Stone directors Mike Fenton and Harry Ogilvie with some of their slabs for kitchen worktops. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Discovery Stone directors Mike Fenton and Harry Ogilvie with some of their slabs for kitchen worktops. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.

Albert Einstein is credited with the famous quote “in the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity”.

It’s a saying that can be applied to long-standing Dundee business, Ravensby Glass.

The business was faced with its energy costs doubling from £700,000 to £1.4 million a year when its fixed contract ended at the start of this year.

It led the directors to consolidate its two Dundee factories into its newer Tom Johnston Road site while being able to maintain previous levels of production.

But now it only needs to run one furnace which heats glass to 680 degrees.

Initially it planned to rent its Fowler Road premises to other companies and split up part of the building.

However, a chance conversation has sparked the birth of an entire new business specialising in stone worktops.

New Dundee business specialises in stone

The idea for the new business – Discovery Stone – started when director Mike Fenton was trying to sell some unneeded equipment.

He said: “One of our contacts was looking at purchasing a CNC machine and mentioned it was for a stone manufacturer.

Discovery Stone directors Harry Ogilvie and Mike Fenton. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.

“Looking at the Fowler Road factory, he said the location would be perfect for a stone factory. It made me think ‘are we missing a trick here?’.

“With director Harry Ogilvie we did some due diligence around other stone manufacturers in the area.

“It quickly became the case the machine was no longer available for sale!”

Discovery Stone services

Since then more than £400,000 has been spent on equipment for cutting, polishing and edging stone.

Work is under way to create a showroom which will be open to the public to select the stone they require for kitchen and bathroom worktops.

The company is working with a range of suppliers including Cosentino, Ceralsio, Dekton and Caesarstone.

It is also anticipated there will be demand from the commercial sector from hotels and offices.

Discovery Stone has the latest cutting equipment. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Some of the finished products after being polished and edged. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.

Mr Ogilvie said: “It’s a significant investment but we think there’s a real opportunity in this area. There’s no one doing it at scale to satisfy the Dundee, Aberdeen and Fife market.

“We want to stock the actual slabs so people can come and see them in person.

“We’ll template, cut, polish, edge and be responsible for the installation. We are creating a showroom, which will open next month.

“We will be able to do a quick turnaround of just seven days from templating to installation.

“A website has been created and so far we have hired three staff but we are expecting to scale up a lot next year.”

Discovery Stone is based at the former Ravensby Glass factory in Fowler Road, which will have new branding soon. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.

The business will stock stones at a range of price points for kitchens, bathrooms and outdoor spaces.

Even in the current cost-of-living crisis, the directors expect strong demand.

“There’s been a lot of interest in what we’re doing locally,” added Mr Ogilvie.

“Local stone company Denfind Stone is also using us to cut stone for feature paving near Castle Green in Broughty Ferry.”

