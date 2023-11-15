Fife restaurant wins top prize at Scottish Fish and Chip Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife restaurant wins top prize at Scottish Fish and Chip Awards

The fish and chip shop was one of 24 winners at the awards ceremony in Glasgow on Monday night.

By Alex Banks
The Wee Chippy in Anstruther, Fife.
The interior of The Wee Chippy in Anstruther, Fife.

A Fife restaurant took home the top prize at the Scottish Fish and Chips Awards.

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther was named the people’s choice for Scotland 2023 at the gala in Glasgow.

The family-run business, which has been open since 1999, added to its win at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023,

Manager Kelvin Budd said the award win was a “huge achievement” for the business.

Wee Chippy ‘honoured and humbled’ by awards win

Kelvin added the triumph is nothing less than the staff’s efforts deserve.

He said: “It’s a great reward for the staff here – without the work they do we would be nowhere.

“It’s a great team behind the business and this award backs that up. It feels really special to be honoured.”

Kelvin also thanked customers for their support.

He added: “This is a huge achievement and we couldn’t have done it without our customers.

An external view of The Wee Chippy in Anstruther.
The Wee Chippy took home the top prize on the night. Image: Google Maps.

“They’ve voted for us to be in this position and shown incredible support throughout the years.

“It’s an extended family to the shop. People come in and you already know them and their order.

“We have an incredibly loyal customer base – the best I’ve ever worked with and for anyways.”

Customer response to Scottish Fish and Chips Awards success

The Wee Chippy posted on Facebook to announce its win. The post attracted more than 350 comments.

One customer said: “All I can say is wow – what an honour. So glad I can now say I’ve been to the best fish and chips shop in Scotland.

“Now if I can only get you to express mail some of your award winning Fish and Chips to me here in America.”

The staff team outside of the fish and chip shop. Image: The Wee Chippy

Another added: “Can I say as a regular well deserved.

“Great food and the staff are so helpful – I take disabled clients here and they are brilliant.”

Another customer said: “Definitely well deserved – thank you for always having such a fantastic gluten free menu available, it’s much appreciated.”

First year for awards

This was the first time the Scottish Fish and Chips awards has taken place with 475 in attendance

A spokeswoman for hosts Paramount Creative said: “We are delighted to have brought together some of the best of the Scottish Fish and Chip Industry in Scotland to reward and celebrate the businesses and the people behind them.

“Being the first year, we cannot wait to see the awards grow, and the opportunity for more businesses to be acknowledge for the outstanding products and customer service that they provide.”

Conversation