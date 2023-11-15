Fife restaurant wins top prize at Scottish Fish and Chip Awards

A Fife restaurant took home the top prize at the Scottish Fish and Chips Awards.

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther was named the people’s choice for Scotland 2023 at the gala in Glasgow.

The family-run business, which has been open since 1999, added to its win at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023,

Manager Kelvin Budd said the award win was a “huge achievement” for the business.

Wee Chippy ‘honoured and humbled’ by awards win

Kelvin added the triumph is nothing less than the staff’s efforts deserve.

He said: “It’s a great reward for the staff here – without the work they do we would be nowhere.

“It’s a great team behind the business and this award backs that up. It feels really special to be honoured.”

Kelvin also thanked customers for their support.

He added: “This is a huge achievement and we couldn’t have done it without our customers.

“They’ve voted for us to be in this position and shown incredible support throughout the years.

“It’s an extended family to the shop. People come in and you already know them and their order.

“We have an incredibly loyal customer base – the best I’ve ever worked with and for anyways.”

Customer response to Scottish Fish and Chips Awards success

The Wee Chippy posted on Facebook to announce its win. The post attracted more than 350 comments.

One customer said: “All I can say is wow – what an honour. So glad I can now say I’ve been to the best fish and chips shop in Scotland.

“Now if I can only get you to express mail some of your award winning Fish and Chips to me here in America.”

Another added: “Can I say as a regular well deserved.

“Great food and the staff are so helpful – I take disabled clients here and they are brilliant.”

Another customer said: “Definitely well deserved – thank you for always having such a fantastic gluten free menu available, it’s much appreciated.”

First year for awards

This was the first time the Scottish Fish and Chips awards has taken place with 475 in attendance

A spokeswoman for hosts Paramount Creative said: “We are delighted to have brought together some of the best of the Scottish Fish and Chip Industry in Scotland to reward and celebrate the businesses and the people behind them.

“Being the first year, we cannot wait to see the awards grow, and the opportunity for more businesses to be acknowledge for the outstanding products and customer service that they provide.”