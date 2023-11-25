Broughty Ferry bakery reunited with century old ledger saved from floods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry bakery reunited with century old ledger saved from floods

The man who found the document said he was "over the moon" to return it to its owners, adding "it was so close to being lost".

By Gavin Harper
Martin Goodfellow with Craig Smith with the historic 125-year-old ledger discovered during clean up after the recent flooding . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A chance email from a local paving company has reunited Broughty Ferry bakers Goodfellow and Steven with a business heirloom that is over a century old.

The owner of a paving firm near Montrose stumbled upon the 125-year-old ledger when he was cleaning up after recent floods.

Craig Smith, who runs Mill Paving in Millside, said his premises was badly affected by recent flooding. At one stage it was under six feet of water.

He estimates it has cost the business between £2,000 and £3,000 – and it was Craig’s engineering expertise that stopped that figure from spiralling.

During the clean-up operation, he stumbled upon the box that had been given to him by a friend to use as a toolbox.

Craig said: “When I got the boxes, I didn’t have time to do anything with them so I put them on some racking.

“When we got flooded, the water was just below where I’d put them. I happened to look in one and there was a little book.

“It said Goodfellow and Steven, then I noticed the date was 1898. I went home and emailed the company to tell them I’d found it and ask if they’d be interested.

“Martin phoned the next day. He asked how much I wanted for the ledger, but I told him it belonged to him and he could have it.

“When he came up and saw the book, he was absolutely over the moon.”

Ledger discovery ‘quite special’ says Goodfellow and Steven boss

Martin, a director at the family-run bakery, said he was blown away by the discovery.

“By having a business that has a long history, people do contact us from time to time with things.

“But to have something from so long ago – within a year of the company being founded – is quite special.”

Mill Paving managing director Craig Smith at his premises in Montrose. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The ledger is signed by Martin’s great-grandparents, David Goodfellow and Margaret Steven, and details orders during the company’s early days.

“I managed to do some investigations and the account holder is coal merchant William Hood.

“What we can see from the ledger is orders for bakery goods throughout the month of his death.

“On the date of his death, there’s an order for goods associated with the funeral tea. Then the account is settled and the ledger gets put into the lawyers office.

“Then it sits there for 122 years.”

‘It was meant to be’

Craig, meanwhile, was delighted to have returned the ledger.

“I was over the moon for him, and what a gentleman Martin is too.

“I’m so happy we managed to save it because it was so close to being lost.

“The remainder of the boxes were in another unit and they have all been ruined. If I hadn’t taken a few boxes and put them away, it would never have survived.

“It was absolutely meant to be.”

Martin says the ledger shows orders from coal coal merchant William Hood. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Martin said the ledger is now in the company’s offices and will be stored away securely.

Before that, though, he plans to put it on display in the Broughty Ferry shop window.

Last summer, the business recreated its window display celebrating the Queen’s coronation to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

