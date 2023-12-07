Fife towns to benefit from £50m broadband boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife towns to benefit from £50m broadband boost

Openreach is half way through its plan to make full-fibre available to 25 million premises across the UK by 2027.

By Rob McLaren
An Openreach van advertising full-fibre broadband.
Openreach called the work that will benefit the two Fife towns "a national infrastructure project that’s a genuine success story".

Two Fife towns will benefit from a £50 million investment in Scotland’s broadband infrastructure by Openreach.

The new investment will be spent in 25 locations, including Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly.

Openreach said it is now at the halfway point of its UK-wide plan to reach 25 million premises with its full fibre broadband network by the end of 2026.

Around 60,000 new premises gain access to the high speed network each week.

Full-fibre broadband offers speeds up to 10 times faster than the average home broadband connection.

Full-fibre now available to a million premises in Scotland

Robert Thorburn, Openreach Scotland partnership director, said: “This is a national infrastructure project that’s a genuine success story.

“We’re delivering engineering on an epic scale, on time and on budget, with another £50m investment across Scotland now going to reach 167,000 more homes.

“From a standing start just a few years ago, we’ve made this life-changing technology available to more than a million Scottish premises and we’re adding thousands more each week, building further and faster than any other operator.

“Our build rate is still accelerating and we’re focused on reaching our next million Scottish properties faster than ever.

“Ultimately, our investment unlocks huge economic and social benefits by supporting the economy, education, healthcare and public services.”

