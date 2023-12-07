Fife towns to benefit from £50m broadband boost

Two Fife towns will benefit from a £50 million investment in Scotland’s broadband infrastructure by Openreach.

The new investment will be spent in 25 locations, including Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly.

Openreach said it is now at the halfway point of its UK-wide plan to reach 25 million premises with its full fibre broadband network by the end of 2026.

Around 60,000 new premises gain access to the high speed network each week.

Full-fibre broadband offers speeds up to 10 times faster than the average home broadband connection.

Full-fibre now available to a million premises in Scotland

Robert Thorburn, Openreach Scotland partnership director, said: “This is a national infrastructure project that’s a genuine success story.

“We’re delivering engineering on an epic scale, on time and on budget, with another £50m investment across Scotland now going to reach 167,000 more homes.

“From a standing start just a few years ago, we’ve made this life-changing technology available to more than a million Scottish premises and we’re adding thousands more each week, building further and faster than any other operator.

“Our build rate is still accelerating and we’re focused on reaching our next million Scottish properties faster than ever.

“Ultimately, our investment unlocks huge economic and social benefits by supporting the economy, education, healthcare and public services.”