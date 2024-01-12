Aberdeen tech firm Xergy opens offices in Broughty Ferry and Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen tech firm Xergy opens offices in Broughty Ferry and Australia

Bosses say there is a 'rich talent pool' of software developers and engineers on Tayside.

By Keith Findlay
Xergy co-founder Colin Manson.
Xergy co-founder Colin Manson. Image: BIg Partnership

Aberdeen technology firm Xergy has opened an office in Broughty Ferry to tape into a “pool of development talent” on Tayside.

It also has a new base in Perth, Australia, up and running as the international rollout of its Proteus project management software continues.

The Broughty Ferry office is creating 10 new roles initially, taking Xergy’s total workforce to 34. More recruitment is planned.

Xergy also has a base in the United Arab Emirates.

‘Rich talent pool’

Company co-founder Colin Manson said: “Our Broughty Ferry office will ensure we can tap into the rich talent pool of software developers and engineers in Tayside’s technology corridor.

“The team we are building in this region will support our growing presence in the energy sector in Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

He added: “Our new Australian office, in the heart of Perth’s business district, is a direct result of the business opportunities arising through strong relationships we have built in the Apac (Asia Pacific) region.

“As more companies understand how Proteus supports their digitalisation goals and delivers better margins, we are gearing up to support them on the ground.”

Software ‘game’changer’

Xergy’s bosses are calling Proteus a “game-changer”, making digital transformation a “simple reality rather than an over-complicated pipe dream”which accelerates the move away from “old-school” spreadsheets.

Mr Manson added: “Designed by our project engineers, it allows businesses to win tenders, optimise project performance, and maximise project returns across the energy, construction, and infrastructure sectors.”

Xergy, led by Mr Manson and fellow energy industry veteran James McCallum, has invested £9.2 million in the development of Proteus.

The firm’s flagship product is a cloud-based work management system that allows firms to find the right people for projects as and when they are  needed.

James McCallum, chairman of technology start-up Xergy
James McCallum, chairman of technology start-up Xergy. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Xergy developed the digital platform to help the energy industry meet the challenge of resourcing complex engineering projects efficiently and cost-effectively.

Mr McCallum, who co-founded energy services firm Senergy in 2005 and owned 24% at the time of its sale to Lloyd’s Register in 2013, is the company’s chairman. He teamed up with Mr Manson, the former boss of Xodus Group, to launch the business in 2020.

Conversation