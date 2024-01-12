Aberdeen tech firm Xergy opens offices in Broughty Ferry and Australia

Aberdeen technology firm Xergy has opened an office in Broughty Ferry to tape into a “pool of development talent” on Tayside.

It also has a new base in Perth, Australia, up and running as the international rollout of its Proteus project management software continues.

The Broughty Ferry office is creating 10 new roles initially, taking Xergy’s total workforce to 34. More recruitment is planned.

Xergy also has a base in the United Arab Emirates.

‘Rich talent pool’

Company co-founder Colin Manson said: “Our Broughty Ferry office will ensure we can tap into the rich talent pool of software developers and engineers in Tayside’s technology corridor.

“The team we are building in this region will support our growing presence in the energy sector in Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

He added: “Our new Australian office, in the heart of Perth’s business district, is a direct result of the business opportunities arising through strong relationships we have built in the Apac (Asia Pacific) region.

“As more companies understand how Proteus supports their digitalisation goals and delivers better margins, we are gearing up to support them on the ground.”

Software ‘game’changer’

Xergy’s bosses are calling Proteus a “game-changer”, making digital transformation a “simple reality rather than an over-complicated pipe dream”which accelerates the move away from “old-school” spreadsheets.

Mr Manson added: “Designed by our project engineers, it allows businesses to win tenders, optimise project performance, and maximise project returns across the energy, construction, and infrastructure sectors.”

Xergy, led by Mr Manson and fellow energy industry veteran James McCallum, has invested £9.2 million in the development of Proteus.

The firm’s flagship product is a cloud-based work management system that allows firms to find the right people for projects as and when they are needed.

Xergy developed the digital platform to help the energy industry meet the challenge of resourcing complex engineering projects efficiently and cost-effectively.

Mr McCallum, who co-founded energy services firm Senergy in 2005 and owned 24% at the time of its sale to Lloyd’s Register in 2013, is the company’s chairman. He teamed up with Mr Manson, the former boss of Xodus Group, to launch the business in 2020.