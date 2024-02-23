Dozens of jobs lost as no buyer found for Angus transport firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Dozens of jobs lost as no buyer found for Angus transport firm

The company, which has 65 staff, entered administration earlier this month and has now ceased trading.

By Rob McLaren
Angus-based haulage firm AAD Transport has entered administration. Image: Facebook
Angus-based haulage firm AAD Transport has entered administration. Image: Facebook

An Angus haulage firm which entered administration earlier this month has now made all 65 workers redundant.

Kirriemuir haulage company AAD Transport initially continued to trade after entering administration.

Administrators from Begbies Traynor had hoped to find a buyer for the business as a going concern.

However, despite a number of bids coming forward, a sale has not been agreed.

It is understood that workers were informed today was their last day of employment.

AAD Transport administrators statement

A statement from administrators Thomas McKay and Ken Pattullo said: “Over the course of the last few weeks, AAD Transport has been marketed for sale in the public domain by our agents to seek a buyer for the business and assets, and attempt to save the 65 employee jobs.

“Our agents and the administrators held negotiations with a number of closing date bidders.

“However, it was not possible for a sale to be completed due to some challenges within the existing business cost model.”

Part of the AAD Transport fleet. Image: Facebook

Now the business has stopped trading, employees have been advised on next steps while they now focus on selling the company assets.

“Unfortunately, the company has ceased trading and the administrators’ priority is to continue to provide all employees with all necessary assistance to advance their redundancy claims,” the administrators continued.

“We have also engaged with the department of Skills Development Scotland to ensure all employees have the required support available to them.

“The administrators and their agents are in the process of realising the company assets to maximise value for the creditors of the company.

Ken Pattullo of Begbies Traynor.

“The haulage sector continues to have challenges that are sector wide, including high fuel and related costs, often carrying legacy debt/tax arrears, whilst competition for new orders and work is fierce.

“The net impact is low profit margins which will inevitably impact on cash flow.”

AAD describes itself as a “family run haulage business operating extensively within the UK delivering with accuracy and efficiency”.

AAD Transport demise

Established in 2011, AAD operates across Scotland, as well as in some parts of Spain and France.

Cash flow problems as a result of rising fuel and operating costs crippled the firm, a problem afflicting the haulage industry.

The most recent accounts for AAD Transport, for the year ending March 31, 2023, showed net assets of £109,965.

This had fallen dramatically from the previous year, when the company had assets in excess of £500,000 on its balance sheet.

