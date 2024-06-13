The parts of Perthshire where house prices are still booming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The parts of Perthshire where house prices are still booming

Average house prices in Scotland are down year-on-year, yet some parts of Perthshire have seen gains of more than 20%.

Queen's Crescent in Gleneagles, one of the areas that has seen prices rises in Perthshire. Image: Rettie
By Rob McLaren

With a steep rise in mortgage rates and a cost-of-living squeeze it’s no surprise Scotland’s house prices have dipped into negative territory – but Perth and Kinross is bucking the trend.

A new analysis of sales made between January and March by property firm Rettie found house prices in Perth and Kinross were up 2.3% year-on-year while nationally they declined by 0.6%.

And parts of Perthshire have seen house price rises of more than 20%.

Alastair Houlden, Rettie’s director of country house sales, described Perth and Kinross as “moving into a sellers’ market”.

He said the firm’s sales in the area achieved an average of £22,000 over the asking price in the past year.

Perthshire house prices rising

But not all areas of Perth and Kinross are equal.

Perth city centre, Scone, Dunkeld, Blairgowrie and Abernethy all recorded single digit levels of growth.

The region’s top performers were Auchterarder with a 23% price rise, Pitlochry (22%), Stanley (19%) and Kinross (17%).

The data is based on Rettie‘s analysis of Registers of Scotland data with only settlements of over 500 people and more than 20 transactions a year considered.

Crieff, Inchture, and Errol have seen average prices decline.

The average house price in Perth and Kinross is currently £247,002 against a Scotland average of £214,793.

Mr Houlden said constrained supply of quality homes is a factor fuelling the price growth. Transaction volumes in Perth and Kinross are down 4.2% in the first quarter of this year, compared to a national increase of 1.2%.

He said: “This is helping to push up property prices as it is making the market more competitive for purchasers.

“A number of our sales in the region continue to delivery very competitive closing dates and offers well above home report valuations. This is particularly the case for the most desirable properties.”

Reasons for higher sales

But he said the attractive lifestyle offered by the region was another key factor.

He said it is “no surprise” that there is strong demand from people looking for a better quality of life or an idyllic location from which to work remotely.

Alastair Houlden, director of country house sales at Rettie explains what’s behind Perthshire house prices rising. Image: Rettie

The highest average house prices in the region are in Auchterarder and Gleneagles (£357,567).

This is followed by Dunkeld and Birnam (£337,884), Pitlochry (£297,238), Comrie (£296,901), Milnathort (£266,299), and Abernethy (£254,620).

Mr Houlden adds: “Perth and Kinross is an outlier from the overall Scottish residential market in 2024.

“It has remained resilient through the recent challenging market conditions.

“It has a wonderful mix of communities and a diverse range of properties in which to live, including the bustling city of Perth, rural towns, picturesque villages, steadings, and stunning farms and estates.

Dunkeld has seen weaker house price growth than some other areas of Perthshire but remains among the highest for property prices. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“In a post-pandemic world, where working from home has become mainstream, it should come as no surprise that house price growth and demand for properties in the region remain so strong.

“The region is the gateway to the Highlands, and an attractive location for outdoor activities like walking, fishing, and golf, with a quality of life that is hard to beat.”

