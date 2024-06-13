New Dundee short term let approved despite more than a dozen objections

A new Dundee short-term let has been given the green light from councillors despite a raft of objections submitted against it.

An application had been lodged with the local authority seeking permission for a short-term let in the Carmichael Gardens area of the city.

Edinburgh-based Archibald & MacNab Properties Ltd, who are behind the plans, say they are looking to rent the property to companies whose employees require accommodation when working away from home.

Locals objected to the proposal

But the application drew 18 letters of objections from neighbouring residents, who feared it would risk public safety and bring traffic and parking problems to their “community” focused street.

Speaking at a licencing committee meeting on Thursday, Anne Leary said: “However diligently this is managed, problematic tenants cause immediate and often very lasting damage.

“It’s disingenuous at best for the landlord to say this will enhance the community – it’s a commercial venture and the purpose of a commercial venture is to make a profit.”

The applicants, however, said their aim was to let the property out to working professionals – minimising the risk of disturbances.

A spokesperson for the applicant said: “Virtually all of these clients will be working nine till five on the job that they are seconded to do.

“They will also be under the supervision of their employers.

“They are there to work not to party.”

Licence approved

And the licencing committee backed the applicant, saying many of the issues raised were speculation and therefore not valid grounds to refuse the license.

SNP councillor Stewart Hunter said: “I do understand all the concerns of the objectors.

“I do think it being a residential street for so long and having a commercial residence coming in is obviously going to be extremely difficult.

“But I think we need to be convinced of what’s probably going to happen, not what might happen.”

The committee unanimously backed the application at Thursday’s meeting.