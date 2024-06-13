New Dundee short term let approved despite more than a dozen objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New Dundee short term let approved despite more than a dozen objections

The new let will be used to house company employees who require accommodation when working away from home.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Carmichael Gardens, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Carmichael Gardens, Dundee. Image: Google Maps

A new Dundee short-term let has been given the green light from councillors despite a raft of objections submitted against it.

An application had been lodged with the local authority seeking permission for a short-term let in the Carmichael Gardens area of the city.

Edinburgh-based Archibald & MacNab Properties Ltd, who are behind the plans, say they are looking to rent the property to companies whose employees require accommodation when working away from home.

Locals objected to the proposal

But the application drew 18 letters of objections from neighbouring residents, who feared it would risk public safety and bring traffic and parking problems to their “community” focused street.

Speaking at a licencing committee meeting on Thursday, Anne Leary said: “However diligently this is managed, problematic tenants cause immediate and often very lasting damage.

“It’s disingenuous at best for the landlord to say this will enhance the community – it’s a commercial venture and the purpose of a commercial venture is to make a profit.”

Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson

The applicants, however, said their aim was to let the property out to working professionals – minimising the risk of disturbances.

A spokesperson for the applicant said: “Virtually all of these clients will be working nine till five on the job that they are seconded to do.

“They will also be under the supervision of their employers.

“They are there to work not to party.”

Licence approved

And the licencing committee backed the applicant, saying many of the issues raised were speculation and therefore not valid grounds to refuse the license.

SNP councillor Stewart Hunter said: “I do understand all the concerns of the objectors.

Cllr Stewart Hunter. Image: DC Thomson

“I do think it being a residential street for so long and having a commercial residence coming in is obviously going to be extremely difficult.

“But I think we need to be convinced of what’s probably going to happen, not what might happen.”

The committee unanimously backed the application at Thursday’s meeting.

