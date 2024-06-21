Empowering tips for female investors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Empowering tips for female investors

Suzanne Thomson, FCSI investment manager and assistant director at RBC Brewin Dolphin, shares her three key tips to help empower more women to invest.

Regular investing is a great first step in building your portfolio.

In the 2020/21 tax year, 1.7m men invested in stocks and shares ISAs compared with just 1.12m women.*

While setting aside cash for emergencies is important, holding cash for long-term goals like retirement could mean you fall short of your goals. Investing offers the potential for increased returns.

To help empower more women to invest, we have put together some useful tips.

Suzanne Thomson FCSI | Investment Manager – Assistant Director | RBC Brewin Dolphin
Suzanne Thomson, investment manager and assistant director at Brewin Dolphin is urging women to invest more.

1. Start with regular investing

When times are uncertain, it can be tempting to hold on to cash until markets pick up or there is less volatility. However, no one can be sure when markets have hit the bottom and will recover. It’s best to get started and be prepared to ride out the highs and lows over time.

2. Hold your nerve and focus on the long term

Investors who hold their nerve through market dips ultimately reap the rewards over the long term. Investing typically gives your money the greatest chance of beating inflation and growing its real value over time, while the power of compounding can help boost returns. Of course, investing comes with more risk than sticking to cash and your investments may lose as well as gain money.

3. Diversify your holdings

Spreading your money across a range of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, cash, and property can help you reduce investment risk. A financial adviser can recommend the right mix of investments to suit your attitude to risk and investment goals.

For advice that’s tailored to you, speak to one of our advisers today.

*HMRC Annual Savings Statistics 2023

The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall and you may get back less than you invested. Information is provided only as an example and is not a recommendation to pursue a particular strategy. Information contained in this document is believed to be reliable and accurate, but without further investigation cannot be warranted as to accuracy or completeness.

RBC Brewin Dolphin is a trading name of Brewin Dolphin Limited. Brewin Dolphin Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Financial Services Register reference number 124444) and regulated in Jersey by the Financial Services Commission. Registered Office; 12 Smithfield Street, London, EC1A 9BD. Registered in England and Wales company number: 2135876

