Empowering tips for female investors

In the 2020/21 tax year, 1.7m men invested in stocks and shares ISAs compared with just 1.12m women.*

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

While setting aside cash for emergencies is important, holding cash for long-term goals like retirement could mean you fall short of your goals. Investing offers the potential for increased returns.

To help empower more women to invest, we have put together some useful tips.

1. Start with regular investing

When times are uncertain, it can be tempting to hold on to cash until markets pick up or there is less volatility. However, no one can be sure when markets have hit the bottom and will recover. It’s best to get started and be prepared to ride out the highs and lows over time.

2. Hold your nerve and focus on the long term

Investors who hold their nerve through market dips ultimately reap the rewards over the long term. Investing typically gives your money the greatest chance of beating inflation and growing its real value over time, while the power of compounding can help boost returns. Of course, investing comes with more risk than sticking to cash and your investments may lose as well as gain money.

3. Diversify your holdings

Spreading your money across a range of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, cash, and property can help you reduce investment risk. A financial adviser can recommend the right mix of investments to suit your attitude to risk and investment goals.

For advice that’s tailored to you, speak to one of our advisers today.

*HMRC Annual Savings Statistics 2023

The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall and you may get back less than you invested. Information is provided only as an example and is not a recommendation to pursue a particular strategy. Information contained in this document is believed to be reliable and accurate, but without further investigation cannot be warranted as to accuracy or completeness.



RBC Brewin Dolphin is a trading name of Brewin Dolphin Limited. Brewin Dolphin Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Financial Services Register reference number 124444) and regulated in Jersey by the Financial Services Commission. Registered Office; 12 Smithfield Street, London, EC1A 9BD. Registered in England and Wales company number: 2135876