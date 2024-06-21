Police probe over man ‘taking photos of girl, 13’ in Dundee

Police are investigating claims a man took photos of a 13-year-old girl in Dundee.

Officers launched the probe after an alleged incident on Dens Road on Monday morning.

The investigation is at an “early stage”.

The girl’s mum says she was “extremely concerned” when her daughter informed her of the claims.

She said: “My daughter told me when she got home from school.

“When I heard about the matter I was extremely concerned.

Mum and girl ‘shaken up’ over Dundee ‘photos’ incident

“I don’t think my daughter fully appreciated the magnitude of the situation.”

She added: “Both me and my daughter were both shaken up by this.

“I contacted police and an officer came out and spoke with us on Wednesday evening.

“Other parents also got in touch thanking me for bringing this to their attention (on social media).”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We’ve received a report of a man taking pictures of a child at a premises on Dens Road, Dundee around 9am on Monday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”