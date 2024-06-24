Golf networking boss on growing in Tayside and Fife after Dundee expansion

The co-owner of a golf networking firm – which has recently expanded into Dundee – has spoken of his ambitions to grow his business.

Brian Kerr joined Gordon Forbes at Connect Golf Network five years ago.

The pair now have a Dundee hub, as well as one in Aberdeen, and host business networking events while playing golf.

With a current focus of building a Dundee hub, Brian has revealed why bringing people together through Connect Golf Network is his biggest achievement to date.

He answered our questions on his biggest mistakes, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I was already running Pin High Golf Events when I met my business partner, Gordon Forbes.

Gordon had this amazing concept of combining business networking with golf, and as soon as I heard this I wanted to get involved.

For many business owners, networking events can feel too formal and constrained, so bringing it to the golf course helps folk relax and build more meaningful business relationships.

Gordon first started Connect Golf Network in 2019 and we’ve been working in partnership since 2023 to drive the business forward, and we’ve come a fair way – that’s the end of the golfing puns, I promise.

Although Portlethen Golf Club is our home, we’ve recently expanded into Dundee, throughout Aberdeenshire, and have plans to head into Moray.

How did you get to where you are today?

There’s no doubt that our members have got us to where we are today.

We know we have something that works, and we’ve got their feedback to prove it.

As a strategy, we’re looking to expand our “hubs”, and so far we’ve got a Dundee hub, an Aberdeen hub, a north-east hub, and a planned Elgin hub.

Members can choose to join whichever hub is closest to them and we’ll support them to build connections across our whole network.

Our focus right now is on building our Dundee hub and creating a Tayside and Fife network, to help fantastic local business owners build connections and collaborate.

Who helped you?

Gordon and I have put in a lot of time and effort into growing the business, but we’d have struggled without our first regional ambassador in Billy Thomson of Thomson Partnership.

Billy’s been an advocate of Connect Golf Network from the beginning, so it’s been great to have his support in helping spread the word of what we offer.

I’m also a member of the Federation of Small Businesses and going forward I’d like to collaborate more closely with the FSB.

Luckily, their local membership advisor, Colleen Joss, is a keen golfer and regularly comes along to our events.

I think the opportunities we offer would be ideal for their members.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

When thinking about your staff, you have to work with your employees and not have employees that work for you.

This creates an invested culture where everyone shares the same vision.

What is your biggest mistake?

Trying to grow too fast. Time is your friend, use it wisely.

What is your greatest achievement?

We’re happy to bring like-minded people together and see the results.

We have so many testimonials from members from different industries who find common ground during their game and begin discussing their business challenges.

So often this leads to further discussions and collaborative projects that everyone benefits from.

Stories like these underscore the impact of Connect Golf Network.

Seeing the tangible benefits that our members get from our events is incredibly rewarding and inspires us to continue our work, generating revenue across the network and beyond.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Most of my costs are in transport to and from our hubs and events, but the travel is often worth it because I get to meet great people and play some fantastic golf courses once I’m there.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Our vision for Connect Golf Network is to become the premier platform for business networking through golf across Scotland.

We want more business professionals to benefit from our unique approach to networking.

We plan to introduce specialised events tailored to specific industries, skill-building workshops, and we’re enhancing our online portal to include webinars, virtual networking sessions, and an interactive community platform where members can share insights and opportunities.

Our ultimate goal is to create a vibrant community where business and golf intersect, driving both professional and personal growth for our members.

What do you do to relax?

You’d never have guessed, but I like to play golf.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’ve recently been reading Matthew McConaughey’s life story, Greenlights, and listening to the Digital Marketing from the Coal Face podcast.

What do you waste your money on?

Golf and more golf.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Water and vitamins, followed by a good coffee.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I currently drive a Skoda Karoq and I’ve got a Kawasaki Z1000SX motorbike, but I dream of driving an Aston Martin Valkyrie.