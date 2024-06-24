Golf networking boss on growing in Tayside and Fife after Dundee expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Golf networking boss on growing in Tayside and Fife after Dundee expansion

Brian Kerr believes that networking while playing a round of golf creates more meaningful business relationships.

By Alex Banks
Gordon Forbes and Brian Kerr run a golf networking business and have expanded into Dundee. Image: Golf Connect Network Date; Unknown
Gordon Forbes and Brian Kerr run a golf networking business and have expanded into Dundee. Image: Golf Connect Network Date; Unknown

The co-owner of a golf networking firm – which has recently expanded into Dundee – has spoken of his ambitions to grow his business.

Brian Kerr joined Gordon Forbes at Connect Golf Network five years ago.

The pair now have a Dundee hub, as well as one in Aberdeen, and host business networking events while playing golf.

With a current focus of building a Dundee hub, Brian has revealed why bringing people together through Connect Golf Network is his biggest achievement to date.

He answered our questions on his biggest mistakes, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I was already running Pin High Golf Events when I met my business partner, Gordon Forbes.

Gordon had this amazing concept of combining business networking with golf, and as soon as I heard this I wanted to get involved.

For many business owners, networking events can feel too formal and constrained, so bringing it to the golf course helps folk relax and build more meaningful business relationships.

Gordon first started Connect Golf Network in 2019 and we’ve been working in partnership since 2023 to drive the business forward, and we’ve come a fair way – that’s the end of the golfing puns, I promise.

Although Portlethen Golf Club is our home, we’ve recently expanded into Dundee, throughout Aberdeenshire, and have plans to head into Moray.

How did you get to where you are today?

There’s no doubt that our members have got us to where we are today.

We know we have something that works, and we’ve got their feedback to prove it.

As a strategy, we’re looking to expand our “hubs”, and so far we’ve got a Dundee hub, an Aberdeen hub, a north-east hub, and a planned Elgin hub.

Golf Connect Network co-owners Brian Kerr and Gordon Forbes are creating a Tayside and Fife network. Image: Golf Connect Network

Members can choose to join whichever hub is closest to them and we’ll support them to build connections across our whole network.

Our focus right now is on building our Dundee hub and creating a Tayside and Fife network, to help fantastic local business owners build connections and collaborate.

Who helped you?

Gordon and I have put in a lot of time and effort into growing the business, but we’d have struggled without our first regional ambassador in Billy Thomson of Thomson Partnership.

Billy’s been an advocate of Connect Golf Network from the beginning, so it’s been great to have his support in helping spread the word of what we offer.

I’m also a member of the Federation of Small Businesses and going forward I’d like to collaborate more closely with the FSB.

Luckily, their local membership advisor, Colleen Joss, is a keen golfer and regularly comes along to our events.

I think the opportunities we offer would be ideal for their members.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

When thinking about your staff, you have to work with your employees and not have employees that work for you.

This creates an invested culture where everyone shares the same vision.

What is your biggest mistake?

Trying to grow too fast. Time is your friend, use it wisely.

What is your greatest achievement?

We’re happy to bring like-minded people together and see the results.

We have so many testimonials from members from different industries who find common ground during their game and begin discussing their business challenges.

So often this leads to further discussions and collaborative projects that everyone benefits from.

The group meets monthly at Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport. Image: DC Thomson

Stories like these underscore the impact of Connect Golf Network.

Seeing the tangible benefits that our members get from our events is incredibly rewarding and inspires us to continue our work, generating revenue across the network and beyond.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Most of my costs are in transport to and from our hubs and events, but the travel is often worth it because I get to meet great people and play some fantastic golf courses once I’m there.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Our vision for Connect Golf Network is to become the premier platform for business networking through golf across Scotland.

We want more business professionals to benefit from our unique approach to networking.

We plan to introduce specialised events tailored to specific industries, skill-building workshops, and we’re enhancing our online portal to include webinars, virtual networking sessions, and an interactive community platform where members can share insights and opportunities.

Our ultimate goal is to create a vibrant community where business and golf intersect, driving both professional and personal growth for our members.

What do you do to relax?

You’d never have guessed, but I like to play golf.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’ve recently been reading Matthew McConaughey’s life story, Greenlights, and listening to the Digital Marketing from the Coal Face podcast.

What do you waste your money on?

Golf and more golf.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Water and vitamins, followed by a good coffee.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I currently drive a Skoda Karoq and I’ve got a Kawasaki Z1000SX motorbike, but I dream of driving an Aston Martin Valkyrie.

More from Business

The Chancellor is facing calls to bring forward plans to cut the basic rate of income tax (PA)
Labour-backing boss of UK lender criticises banks ‘subsidised by taxpayers’
Calculations by Rightmove suggest the average first-time buyer mortgage payment has risen by 61% since the last General Election year of 2019, from £667 to £1,075 per month (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Typical first-time buyer mortgage payment ‘has jumped by 61% since 2019’
Evri is investing £19 million in order to help expand its e-cargo bike and electric vehicle operation (Evri/PA)
Evri to invest £19m as part of plans to expand e-cargo bike deliveries
Paul Jennings, executive director of Dundee Museum of Transport, outside of the new site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee Museum of Transport director on plans to double visitors with £5.5m move
5
An artist's impression of the new Monifieth Learning Campus. Image: Angus Council.
Fife furniture firm wins £2m Monifieth Learning Campus contract
A car hire brand has been ranked last in a customer satisfaction survey because of complaints over extra charges and poor car condition (Alamy/PA)
Tourists urged to avoid car hire company over ‘serious issues’
The FTSE 100 slipped on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE 100 loses ground as UK public debt rises to 63-year high
American Express will acquire the dining reservation and event management platform Tock from Squarespace (Alamy/PA)
AmEx to buy dining reservation company Tock from Squarespace for £316m
The company is switching to a greener form of steel production which requires fewer staff (Ben Birchall/PA)
Workers at steel giant Tata to strike in protest against job losses
The Office for National Statistics has published fresh data about the state of the UK economy (Alamy/PA)
What is the state of the UK economy as the election looms?

Conversation