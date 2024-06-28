Perthshire plasterer hangs up his tools after 50 years with same firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire plasterer hangs up his tools after 50 years with same firm

Alan has given five decades of service with only one week off sick as he's worked on everything from prisons to cathedrals.

By Rob McLaren
Plasterer Alan Shand (centre) is bowing out after 50 years with family firm Allan Robertson and Son. He is being congratulated by Allan Robertson (left) and his father, also Allan.
A Perthshire plasterer has hung up his tools after clocking-up 50 years with a local family business.

Alan Shand took up an apprenticeship with Scone-based building firm Allan Robertson and Son after leaving school in 1974.

It was a year of political turmoil, the three-day week and two general elections, with Harold Wison taking over from Ted Heath in 10 Downing Street.

Alan, 66, leapt at the chance to learn a trade after leaving Perth Academy. He says it was a decision he has never regretted.

He recalls: “I was living with my folks in Balbeggie at the time.

“I was looking for a job and when I got the offer of an apprenticeship from Allan senior I grabbed it.”

Perthshire plasterer worked on prisons to cathedrals

Alan said he’d loved every minute of a career that’s seen him tackle all sorts of jobs.

“I remember my first job was grouting a floor at the old children’s home at Catmoor in Scone. It was demolished years ago. There’s flats there now.

“Down the years I suppose I have worked on everything from Perth Prison and St Ninian’s Cathedral to council houses and castles.

“There have been a lot of jobs for the council and the Gannochy Trust.”

Alan was a keen footballer in his younger days and capped for Scotland Schoolboys against England.

Alan was delighted to help kids at Scone’s Royal Douglas Memorial primary school create a caterpillar trail during lockdown.

He was once on Forfar’s books and played as goalkeeper for Balbeggie, Scone Thistle, Bridge of Earn and Jeanfield Swifts. He was nicknamed ‘the cat’.

Alan said, unlike most other professions, the work he does hasn’t really changed over the five decades he’s been mixing plaster.

He said: “It has always been a messy job, especially working on ceilings. Unlike so many jobs, it hasn’t really changed over all these years.

“The most difficult jobs tended to be old tenements in the city centre because the stairwells are curved, and you need to work off scaffolding.

“I have always enjoyed my work, whether it has been indoor or harling outside walls. One of my last jobs was pointing walls at Doo’cot for Gannochy.”

First time an employee reaches 50 years milestone

Alan, whose wife Elinor spent 32 years at Perth Leisure Pool before retiring, has worked for three generations of the Robertson family.

Work colleagues down the years included student labourers Fred MacAulay, the comedian, and John Low, who went on to become a rector at Aberfeldy High and Perth Grammar.

His favourite pastime has changed from football in his younger days to bowls for Scone Recreation Club.

Fourth generation boss Allan Robertson and his father, also Allan, made a presentation to the Shands during a farewell dinner at Scone restaurant Brown and Blacks.

Allan Robertson and Son presentation to Perthshire plasterer Alan marking 50 years of service. Back row: Lynn Carter, Allan F Robertson, Joyce Robertson and Sarah Dow. Front: Elinor Shand, Alan Shand and Allan S Robertson

“We have been fortunate to have had a number of long-serving employees in a business which celebrated our Centenary in 2022,” said Allan junior.

“But this is the first time anyone has celebrated 50 years with us. It is a remarkable record.

“Alan has been an exceptional tradesman. In all that time he only missed one week of work, when he was floored by the flu.

“We wish him a long and happy retirement.”

Conversation