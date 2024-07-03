Dundee construction firm Kilmac posts record profits in ‘challenging’ economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee construction firm Kilmac posts record profits in ‘challenging’ economy

Kilmac staff will share a bonus pot of more than £500,000 after the company exceeded projections.

By Paul Malik
Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen, joint directors of Kilmac. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen, joint directors of Kilmac. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media

Dundee construction firm Kilmac has posted record profits despite “challenging” economic conditions.

The company reported pre-tax profits of £1.7 million up to September 2023, its annual accounts show.

And staff at the Tayside groundworks specialists will enjoy a £500,000 bonus as a result of profits exceeding takeover predictions.

It follow the decision to move towards an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) two years ago.

This was part of a phased strategy to hand over the reins to an experienced board of directors to take the company forward, directors said.

Staff numbers surged by 50% to 150 in the same time period, as the company looks to expand into other parts of Scotland.

Kilmac posts record profits

Kilmac has been involved in a number of Tayside and Fife construction projects.

Major developments include the recently opened Perth Museum, the Dunfermline Campus, Perth and Monifieth High Schools and the Broughty Ferry flood defences.

Turnover to September 2023 increased by £0.92m to a record £26.57 million, up from £25.65 million in 2022.

The net profit margin came in at 6.4%, up from 5.1% year-on-year.

Reflecting on their latest annual statement, director Athole McDonald said the board was pleased with trading results “achieved in a challenging economy”.

Kilmac directors Athole McDonald (left) and Richard Kilcullen beside a van outside the company's building
Kilmac directors Athole McDonald (left) and Richard Kilcullen. Image: Graeme Hart/ Perthshire Picture Agency.

“The construction industry and general business environment in which the company operates continues to be highly competitive.

“The directors are aware that the future performance of the company will be directly affected by circumstances prevailing in the UK economy but believe that the good flow of future work and constant assessment and review of costs will ensure future prosperity of the business.

“This year’s profits exceeding takeover projections have allowed an early windfall EOT bonus in excess of £500,000 to the staff.”

Dundee company expanding

In expanding its horizons beyond the traditional Tayside heartland, Kilmac has opened bases in Livingston and Dunfermline, with the workforce leaping from around 100 to more than 150.

In addition to major campus projects in Edinburgh, Kilmac, which recently secured the groundworks contract for the new Inverkeithing High School, has been expanding its presence in the central belt.

The new Riverside Primary School.
The new Riverside Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mr McDonald added: “Another significant major project for Kilmac was the new Riverside Primary School in Perth which has helped establish the company as one of Scotland’s leading energy efficient, high insulation Passivhaus groundworks specialists.”

Athole McDonald formed the company with fellow director Richard Kilcullen 20 years ago.

Conversation