Scottish rockers Twin Atlantic to play intimate Stirling gig

The band will make a return to Tolbooth Stirling for the first time in a decade this month.

By Chloe Burrell
Twin Atlantic.
Rock band Twin Atlantic will play in Stirling this month. Image: Supplied

Scottish rock band Twin Atlantic are set to perform an intimate show in Stirling later this month.

The outfit, hailing from Glasgow originally, have announced a gig at Tolbooth Stirling on July 26.

It is the first time the band will have played there in over a decade.

The One Man Party hitmakers took to Facebook to make the announcement.

The post said: “Scotland! We will be playing two special small intimate shows for you this month as a surprise treat.

Twin Atlantic to play intimate Stirling gig

“We loved playing our new songs in Glasgow back in May so much we are coming back to play The Garage for the first time ever and a very special return to Tolbooth Stirling for our first show there in over 10 years.

“Can’t wait…be quick.”

They also have a gig lined up at Fat Sam’s in Dundee in November.

Formed in 2007, Twin Atlantic is made up of vocalist Sam McTrusty and bassist Ross McNae.

Tickets for their Stirling show will go on sale on Friday (July 5) at 10am.

Conversation