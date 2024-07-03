Ian Murray lays out Raith Rovers transfer plans as he clarifies Lewis Stevenson positional call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray lays out Raith Rovers transfer plans as he clarifies Lewis Stevenson positional call

The Stark's Park boss has already brought in 7 signings this summer.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray.
Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Ian Murray has admitted Raith Rovers may need to be patient as they look to further strengthen their squad in a ‘weird’ transfer market.

The Stark’s Park boss has confessed he would like to add ‘one or two’ more to the seven signings already made this summer.

The experience of Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon and Callum Fordyce has helped bolster a defence further boosted by the arrival of full-back Kieran Freeman.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray gives orders during a pre-season training session.
Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

With Shaun Byrne having turned his loan into a permanent move following his Dundee exit, the Kirkcaldy outfit have also snapped up teenagers Kai Montagu and Lewis Gibson.

In addition, new deals have been agreed with Dylan Easton, Ross Matthews, Liam Dick and Andrew McNeil to leave Murray content with his options ahead of the Premier Sports Cup kick-off a week on Saturday.

However, the Rovers manager is keen to do more business if he can in the coming weeks.

“We’re comfortable – but we’d like a couple more,” he told Courier Sport. “I think we need to maybe add one or two.

“But this is a really weird time for everybody, especially up here in Scotland with the League Cup starting soon.

‘It’s really, really hard’

“Players, particularly loan players, don’t get out.

“And then you’ve got teams competing in Europe, so they hold their players until all that’s done.

“So, it’s really, really hard.

“After the League Cup groups, then movement begins to happen again.

“But we’re in a position where if the right ones become available then we can go and try to get them.”

Lewis Stevenson warms up in training with Raith Rovers.
Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Stevenson followed Fordyce in kicking off the summer recruitment at the end of May.

It brought the Hibernian legend to his hometown team, where he now looks set to see out a lengthy career that began in midfield and has continued in defence.

And Murray has cleared up where he sees the 36-year-old playing for Rovers.

“The thinking behind it was mainly to get in a left-back,” he added.

‘Very adaptable’

“We know he can play further forward, we know he can play in the centre of midfield and he’s played a few times in a back three. So, he’s very adaptable.

“But we signed him because we felt we needed a little bit of competition in that area.

“We asked a lot last season of Liam Dick, who I thought had a really good season. He was really solid.

“But, again, it’s just about improving. If we can find a player who’s going to improve the squad, regardless of position, then we have to try to find them.”

