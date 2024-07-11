Dundee eczema and asthma researchers Glen Clova Scientific in £4 million funding boost

Dundee drug research company Glen Clova Scientific has taken on ten new scientists for its new labs following a £4 million funding win.

Glen Clova Scientific was founded in 2022 to capitalise on work conducted at Dundee University.

The company specialises in the development of active biologic drugs which allow patients to form natural antibodies against harmful targets.

Glen Clova’s say their work will allow for more cost-effective and efficient medicines for conditions including eczema and asthma.

Dr Amanda Mackenzie has also been announced as the firm’s new director of research and development.

The funding windfall was provided by investor Norcliffe Capital, Tricapital Angels, Scottish Enterprise and DSW Ventures.

New appointment

Dr Mackenzie has more than 10 years of research and development experience in UK pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic roles.

Most recently Amanda was a director at Keltic Pharma Therapeutics, a Scottish synthetic biotechnology company.

She has also held senior roles at BioAscent Discovery, Excellerate Bioscience and BASF.

Dr Mackenzie has a PhD in molecular pharmacology from Glasgow University and an MSc in biology Aberdeen University.

Co-founder of Glen Clova Scientific, Dr John Foerster,said: “Amanda’s experience in building and driving research and development activities in both commercial and academic settings will be invaluable as we look to translate our novel platform into a new generation of Active Biologic Drugs for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.

“Amanda will also play a key role in working with the GCS team to establish a network of commercial partnerships.”

Dundee University spin-out success

Glen Clova Scientific was founded in 2022 and is a UK-based biopharmaceutical company formed to commercialise technology from Dundee University.

Dr John Foerster, the inventor of the GCS VLP technology and a clinician with extensive experience in treatment of dermatological disorders, founded the company with Steven Powell.

Dundee University was recently praised for its support for spinout businesses, according to industry-leading analysis.

Dundee beat institutions including Oxford and Cambridge to top Gateways to Growth: The Entrepreneurial Impact Report, compiled by Octopus Ventures, one of Europe’s largest venture capital teams.