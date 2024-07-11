Dundee eczema and asthma researchers Glen Clova Scientific in £4 million funding boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee eczema and asthma researchers Glen Clova Scientific in £4 million funding boost

Glen Clova Scientific are to move to new labs, hiring 10 new research scientists.

By Paul Malik
Dr Amanda Mackenzie, new R&D director at Glen Clova Scientific. Image: Glen Clova Scientific
Dr Amanda Mackenzie, new R&D director at Glen Clova Scientific. Image: Glen Clova Scientific

Dundee drug research company Glen Clova Scientific has taken on ten new scientists for its new labs following a £4 million funding win.

Glen Clova Scientific was founded in 2022 to capitalise on work conducted at Dundee University.

The company specialises in the development of active biologic drugs which allow patients to form natural antibodies against harmful targets.

Glen Clova’s say their work will allow for more cost-effective and efficient medicines for conditions including eczema and asthma.

Dr Amanda Mackenzie has also been announced as the firm’s new director of research and development.

The funding windfall was provided by investor Norcliffe Capital, Tricapital Angels, Scottish Enterprise and DSW Ventures.

New appointment

Dr Mackenzie has more than 10 years of research and development experience in UK pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic roles.

Most recently Amanda was a director at Keltic Pharma Therapeutics, a Scottish synthetic biotechnology company.

She has also held senior roles at BioAscent Discovery, Excellerate Bioscience and BASF.

Dr Mackenzie has a PhD in molecular pharmacology from Glasgow University and an MSc in biology Aberdeen University.

Co-founder of Glen Clova Scientific, Dr John Foerster,said: “Amanda’s experience in building and driving research and development activities in both commercial and academic settings will be invaluable as we look to translate our novel platform into a new generation of Active Biologic Drugs for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.

“Amanda will also play a key role in working with the GCS team to establish a network of commercial partnerships.”

Dundee University spin-out success

Glen Clova Scientific was founded in 2022 and is a UK-based biopharmaceutical company formed to commercialise technology from Dundee University.

Dr John Foerster, the inventor of the GCS VLP technology and a clinician with extensive experience in treatment of dermatological disorders, founded the company with Steven Powell.

Dundee University’s school of life sciences. Image: Dundee University.

Dundee University was recently praised for its support for spinout businesses, according to industry-leading analysis.

Dundee beat institutions including Oxford and Cambridge to top Gateways to Growth: The Entrepreneurial Impact Report, compiled by Octopus Ventures, one of Europe’s largest venture capital teams.

Conversation