Perth painter gives work the brush-off after 50 years with family firm

Davie Birrell has been descried as a “legend” within the local building trade.

By Rob McLaren
Davie Birrell is retiring after 50 years at Bannerman Decorators in Perth. Image: Bannerman Decorators
Davie Birrell is retiring after 50 years at Bannerman Decorators in Perth. Image: Bannerman Decorators

Perth tradesman Davie Birrell has hung up his paint brushes after clocking up 50 years with Bannerman Decorators.

Davie started with the city firm as an apprentice in 1974, being hired by second-generation owner Bill Bannerman.

When he started out the obligatory paint splattered workplace radio was pounding out hits like Abba’s Waterloo, the Bay City Rollers’ Shang-a-Lang and Mud’s Tiger Feet.

When Davie left Perth High School, he decided to get into the trade after a recommendation from one of his friends.

‘Nightmare’ six months painting railings

Initially he landed an apprenticeship with D Smith in Princes Street – but it didn’t work out.

“How did that go? It was terrible, a nightmare,” said Davie.

“Back in those days there were railings stretching from the North Inch and the full length of Tay Street.

“I must have painted every one of those railings, and the two bridges. Then it was on to railings for the council in Glenearn Road.

“Enough was enough six months in. I was seeing railings in my sleep.”

Health and safety of little concern in early days at Bannerman

But he never looked back after being hired on a four-year apprenticeship by Bannerman.

Looking back to the early days in the business, he says it was a “different world” in terms of health and safety concerns.

He said: “A lot of the tradesmen had come through the war. I was just a daft laddie.

“If you showed willing you were fine, but they didn’t take any prisoners.

“It was a different world. When you were working off scaffolding, health and safety didn’t come into it.

A young Davie Birrell (second from left) with other Bannerman Decorators painters.

“You were up three-part ladders using an extension pole and roller.

“We were doing up loads of flats in the centre of Perth, pretty much every hotel in Pitlochry, painting shooting lodges and battling midgies up the Perthshire glens.

“Whitewashing the exterior of Blair Castle was another memorable job.”

‘Goose loose aboot the hoose’

But there’s no competition for the “craziest” moment in his 50 years at Bannerman which occurred while working on a big house in Isla Road.

“I had a feeling something wasn’t right when I spotted some blood on the staircase wall,” he said.

“It turned out a Canadian grey goose had flown in and was stuck in an upstairs lounge.

“I beat a hasty retreat when the thing came at me. It was angry, and huge. It tried to stick the heid on me.

Davie Birrell (centre) with Ewan and Bill Bannerman, who thanked him for his years of service.

“No mobile phones in those days so I shipped out and used a neighbour’s landline to tell the boss there was a goose loose aboot the hoose.

“Jack Hutchison the foreman came to the rescue, flinging a dustsheet over its head and getting it out.

“The 50 years have flown by. Bannerman have been a grand firm to work for and I was lucky to work with characters I’ll never forget.”

Perth painter Davie’s retirement plans

Keen Celtic fan Davie earmarked a holiday with wife Kate to mark his retirement.

A member at King James VI golf club, he is planning to get in more rounds. Davie has also been  a trustee with the Perth City Boys Club Trust for 12 years.

Davie is just the second tradesman to mark a half century with Bannerman Decorators, which celebrated its centenary three years ago and also has a Dundee location.

Bill Bannerman interrupted his 94th birthday celebrations to join son and third generation partner Ewan at the firm’s Dunkeld Road shop.

“Davie genuinely is a legend in the local building trade. Everyone knows him and he’s a fine tradesman,” said Ewan.

Conversation