Diageo boss on putting tens of millions into Fife sites and hints at future investments

A Diageo boss has revealed the group will continue to invest tens of millions into its Fife sites.

The global firm recently completed the expansion of its largest distillery, Cameronbridge, near Leven.

The expansion meant its ability to produce alcohol free versions of its drinks have been “significantly” improved.

Diageo also owns Banbeath in Leven, the largest packaging plant it operates.

Diageo’s president of global supply chain Ewan Andrew said the firm continues to invest money into its two main sites in Fife.

It also stores whisky in a warehouse at Cluny Bond.

With the firm employing more than 40,000 people across Scotland, it has also hinted at future investment in the area.

The news comes as Diageo announced an operating profit of £4.7 billion for the year-end June 30 2024, up by 8.2%.

Year on year investments into Fife will continue, says Diageo boss

Mr Andrew said Fife is an important region to the group’s targets in Scotland.

Mr Andrew said: “Most recently we completed operation Huckleberry, which saw the expansion of Cameronbridge.

“It has seen tens of millions of pounds invested over the years in capital expenditure, which will continue.”

Cameronbridge is Scotland’s largest grain distillery, and contributes single grain whisky to Diageo’s brands including Johnnie Walker.

Mr Andrew revealed it sells nine bottles of Johnnie Walkers each second globally.

The distillery also produces Smirnoff, Gordon’s and Tanqueray.

Mr Andrew continued: “We have seen general growth in both of our Fife sites, with Cluny Bond growing too.

“There are year on year investments into both sites and making sure brands such as Tanqueray and Captain Morgan.

“Our alcohol free operations have improved massively since the expansion.”

Diageo sales and shares drop

Despite its operating profit, Diageo suffered a 1.4% drop in sales to £15.8bn.

Mr Andrew said the group was expecting “sequential improvements” but appreciates the costs impacting consumers.

He said: “Consumers are being more cautious because higher costs have stuck around.

“People are still putting premium products in their baskets, they’re just putting less of them.”

Diageo shares closed down by 5% and are down by more than 15% in the past six months.