Diageo boss on putting tens of millions into Fife sites and hints at future investments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Diageo boss on putting tens of millions into Fife sites and hints at future investments

The global firm recently completed the expansion of its largest distillery, Cameronbridge.

By Alex Banks
Diageo's Banbeath bottling plant.
Diageo's Banbeath bottling plant.

A Diageo boss has revealed the group will continue to invest tens of millions into its Fife sites.

The global firm recently completed the expansion of its largest distillery, Cameronbridge, near Leven.

The expansion meant its ability to produce alcohol free versions of its drinks have been “significantly” improved.

Diageo also owns Banbeath in Leven, the largest packaging plant it operates.

Diageo’s president of global supply chain Ewan Andrew said the firm continues to invest money into its two main sites in Fife.

It also stores whisky in a warehouse at Cluny Bond.

With the firm employing more than 40,000 people across Scotland, it has also hinted at future investment in the area.

The news comes as Diageo announced an operating profit of £4.7 billion for the year-end June 30 2024, up by 8.2%.

Year on year investments into Fife will continue, says Diageo boss

Mr Andrew said Fife is an important region to the group’s targets in Scotland.

Mr Andrew said: “Most recently we completed operation Huckleberry, which saw the expansion of Cameronbridge.

“It has seen tens of millions of pounds invested over the years in capital expenditure, which will continue.”

Ewan Andrew, Diageo’s global supply chain and procurement president. Image: Diageo

Cameronbridge is Scotland’s largest grain distillery, and contributes single grain whisky to Diageo’s brands including Johnnie Walker.

Mr Andrew revealed it sells nine bottles of Johnnie Walkers each second globally.

The distillery also produces Smirnoff, Gordon’s and Tanqueray.

Mr Andrew continued: “We have seen general growth in both of our Fife sites, with Cluny Bond growing too.

“There are year on year investments into both sites and making sure brands such as Tanqueray and Captain Morgan.

“Our alcohol free operations have improved massively since the expansion.”

Diageo sales and shares drop

Despite its operating profit, Diageo suffered a 1.4% drop in sales to £15.8bn.

Mr Andrew said the group was expecting “sequential improvements” but appreciates the costs impacting consumers.

He said: “Consumers are being more cautious because higher costs have stuck around.

Diageo’s Cameronbridge site in Fife.

“People are still putting premium products in their baskets, they’re just putting less of them.”

Diageo shares closed down by 5% and are down by more than 15% in the past six months.

More from Business

Sue Jenkins, Andrew Melville, Inn chef, Mark Lewis, manager, Liam Gualt, waiter, Sam Nisbet, Kathy Mayo, KCT, Shona McIntosh, KCT, Frances Andrews, KCT, Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography
Fife residents could own part of beautiful 19th century pub for just £25
The Bonar Yarns premises in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Workers sacked by Dundee textile company win employment tribunal
Head of the college Dr Abi Abubaker. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Al-Maktoum College: Dundee education boss on the challenges running 'unique' further education centre
Pitlochry business owner Ewan McIlwraith, who runs Robertsons of Pitlochry on Atholl Road, Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Pitlochry business owners on what it's like trading from 'the gateway to the Highlands'
Co-owner of Highland Moon, Harris Brown with some of his products. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee moonshine business toasts deal to go into 60 Co-op stores
Kirkcaldy woman Amanda Whiteford started her own business after dealing with grief. Image: Love 'N' Memories
How Kirkcaldy woman sewed life back together after stepdad's death with bear-making business
Coast Business Centre, Dundee where ARH Accountants, and now Precision Accountants and Business Advisors Ltd operate. Image: Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee accountancy firm liquidated as director trades from same office under new name
9
Dundee Science Centre.
Dundee Science Centre seeks new CEO to shape its future
Jim Peggie, owner of Phoenix Home works on a shed for a customer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Perth man opens showroom after turning wood creations hobby into business
2
Black Sheep Coffee. Dundee High Street. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Unit housing new Dundee coffee shop up for sale

Conversation