Fife firm with 100 staff acquired by Ayrshire quarry rivals

Fife’s Skene Group Construction has been sold to one of Scotland’s largest independent quarry companies.

Hillhouse, a quarry materials supplier based in Ayrshire, has acquired Skene, which the owners said would ensure the “long-term” sustainability of the company.

Skene employs around 100 people and is headquartered in Glenrothes.

As part of the deal, Neil Skene and Jill Mason will assume new consultancy roles within the business, to “ensure consistency and a smooth transition period”.

Darren Forrester will remain managing director of Skene Group Construction Services Ltd.

Skene Group acquired by Ayrshire quarry

Skene Group was founded in 1968 and as an independent operator in the construction supply sector, employing just over 100 people across four sites.

It runs three in Fife — Leslie’s Lomond quarry, Crossgates concrete and brick manufacturing unit and its head office in Glenrothes. A fourth site is operated in Mid-Lothian.

Neil Skene is the second-generation of Skenes to run the company.

He said the sale of the business to Hillhead was part of efforts to “look at the future”.

“This deal represents the most significant step we have ever taken,” he said.

“We have remained independent for over 55 years and have enormous pride in what the business has achieved. It is now time to look to the future.

“Being part of Hillhouse Group will ensure the long-term sustainability of our business, provide opportunities for our people and create a platform for future success.

“Through the continued leadership of Darren and the whole management team, we are certain that the business will continue to go from strength to strength.”

‘Strikingly similar’

The merger will see Hillhead, based in Troon on the west coast, employ more than 400 staff.

Robert McNaughton, CEO of Hillhouse Group, said: “Hillhouse Group and Skene Group Construction Services Ltd are strikingly similar in a variety of ways — family businesses founded in Scotland, with strong community roots, shared values and aspirations to deliver excellent services to the construction sector.

“Given the enviable track record of the business, the nature of its services and its complementary regional focus, it was natural for us to acquire Skene Group Construction Services Ltd when the opportunity presented itself.

“We are looking forward to working with the team over the coming weeks and months as we plan for integration and growth.”