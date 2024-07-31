Fife firm with 100 staff acquired by Ayrshire quarry rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife firm with 100 staff acquired by Ayrshire quarry rivals

The second-generation owner said the sale was part of efforts to "look at the future".

By Paul Malik
A Skene Group Construction lorry travelling through the Fife town of Leslie. Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.
Fife’s Skene Group Construction has been sold to one of Scotland’s largest independent quarry companies.

Hillhouse, a quarry materials supplier based in Ayrshire, has acquired Skene, which the owners said would ensure the “long-term” sustainability of the company.

Skene employs around 100 people and is headquartered in Glenrothes.

As part of the deal, Neil Skene and Jill Mason will assume new consultancy roles within the business, to “ensure consistency and a smooth transition period”.

Darren Forrester will remain managing director of Skene Group Construction Services Ltd.

Skene Group acquired by Ayrshire quarry

Skene Group was founded in 1968 and as an independent operator in the construction supply sector, employing just over 100 people across four sites.

It runs three in Fife — Leslie’s Lomond quarry, Crossgates concrete and brick manufacturing unit and its head office in Glenrothes. A fourth site is operated in Mid-Lothian.

Neil Skene is the second-generation of Skenes to run the company.

He said the sale of the business to Hillhead was part of efforts to “look at the future”.

“This deal represents the most significant step we have ever taken,” he said.

Skene Group’s Lomond Quarry. Image: DC Thomson

“We have remained independent for over 55 years and have enormous pride in what the business has achieved. It is now time to look to the future.

“Being part of Hillhouse Group will ensure the long-term sustainability of our business, provide opportunities for our people and create a platform for future success.

“Through the continued leadership of Darren and the whole management team, we are certain that the business will continue to go from strength to strength.”

‘Strikingly similar’

The merger will see Hillhead, based in Troon on the west coast, employ more than 400 staff.

Robert McNaughton, CEO of Hillhouse Group, said: “Hillhouse Group and Skene Group Construction Services Ltd are strikingly similar in a variety of ways — family businesses founded in Scotland, with strong community roots, shared values and aspirations to deliver excellent services to the construction sector.

“Given the enviable track record of the business, the nature of its services and its complementary regional focus, it was natural for us to acquire Skene Group Construction Services Ltd when the opportunity presented itself.

“We are looking forward to working with the team over the coming weeks and months as we plan for integration and growth.”

