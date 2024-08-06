Staff at Perth legal firm Gillespie Macandrew to get 6.5% bonus following bumper year

Staff at Perth law firm Gillespie Macandrew will receive a 6.5% bonus after the company posted £5.25 million in profit.

Figures show the business had a turnover of £17.7m to February 2024, a 5.5% increase on the previous year.

The bonus, which will be company-wide, is the third consecutive pay-award for staff at Gillespie Macandrew, who operate in four main sectors — land and rural business, energy, private client and commercial real estate.

Profits at the company increased to £5.25m, representing year-on-year growth of over 6%, figures show.

Staff to share bonus

Gillespie Macandrew said they achieved year-on-year growth — which to February 2024 was recorded at more than 6% — without “significant increase” in the number of staff.

They said this was a signal of improvement in “underlying productivity”.

It follows a series of investment projects made by the firm as part of strategic growth plans, including three partner-level lateral hires.

Chief executive officer Robert Graham-Campbell said: “These excellent results reflect the quality of the firm’s business, underpinned by the hard work, initiative, and ongoing commitment of our colleagues to deliver excellent client service.

“In addition to major investment projects across our business, we have for the first time published our ESG strategy and carbon footprint audit results, reflecting our dedication to achieving sustainable growth and ethical practices.

“We continue to attract talented individuals to join our expanding team with our priority focused on offering a compelling combination of career opportunity, collaborative workplace culture and ethical purpose.”

Land and rural law business element

Earlier this year the firm appointed rural law specialist Lizzie McFadzean to its partnership.

She was the sixth partner appointment at Gillespie Macandrew in the last 12 months, bolstering the total number in the partnership to 29.

Gillespie Macandrew’s land and rural business team is an advisor to estate owners, farmers and rural businesses on property transactions, land commercialisation, land management, succession, tax, forestry, renewable energy and natural capital.

They have offices in Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow and advise individuals, families and businesses on all areas of land and rural matters, private client, commercial real estate, energy, tax and disputes.