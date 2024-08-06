Staff at Perth legal firm Gillespie Macandrew to get 6.5% bonus following bumper year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Staff at Perth legal firm Gillespie Macandrew to get 6.5% bonus following bumper year

Staff at Gillespie Macandrew will each receive a 6.5% bonus after the firm recorded a £5.25million profit.

By Paul Malik
Robert Graham-Campbell, chief executive of Gillespie Macandrew
Robert Graham-Campbell, chief executive of Gillespie Macandrew

Staff at Perth law firm Gillespie Macandrew will receive a 6.5% bonus after the company posted £5.25 million in profit.

Figures show the business had a turnover of £17.7m to February 2024, a 5.5% increase on the previous year.

The bonus, which will be company-wide, is the third consecutive pay-award for staff at Gillespie Macandrew, who operate in four main sectors —  land and rural business, energy, private client and commercial real estate.

Profits at the company increased to £5.25m, representing year-on-year growth of over 6%, figures show.

Staff to share bonus

Gillespie Macandrew said they achieved year-on-year growth — which to February 2024 was recorded at more than 6% — without “significant increase” in the number of staff.

They said this was a signal of improvement in “underlying productivity”.

It follows a series of investment projects made by the firm as part of strategic growth plans, including three partner-level lateral hires.

Chief executive officer Robert Graham-Campbell said: “These excellent results reflect the quality of the firm’s business, underpinned by the hard work, initiative, and ongoing commitment of our colleagues to deliver excellent client service.

“In addition to major investment projects across our business, we have for the first time published our ESG strategy and carbon footprint audit results, reflecting our dedication to achieving sustainable growth and ethical practices.

“We continue to attract talented individuals to join our expanding team with our priority focused on offering a compelling combination of career opportunity, collaborative workplace culture and ethical purpose.”

Land and rural law business element

Earlier this year the firm appointed rural law specialist Lizzie McFadzean to its partnership.

She was the sixth partner appointment at Gillespie Macandrew in the last 12 months, bolstering the total number in the partnership to 29.

Gillespie Macandrew’s land and rural business team is an advisor to estate owners, farmers and rural businesses on property transactions, land commercialisation, land management, succession, tax, forestry, renewable energy and natural capital.

They have offices in Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow and advise individuals, families and businesses on all areas of land and rural matters, private client, commercial real estate, energy, tax and disputes.

