400 Dundee young people sign-up with Tayside Young Professionals Network following packed-out launch night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

400 Dundee young people sign-up with Tayside Young Professionals Network following packed-out launch night

The group looks to bring together young professionals interested in networking with other people at the start of their careers.

By Paul Malik
To go with story by Paul Malik. Glen Kelly of TSPC, EQ Accountant?s Sam Walker and Heather Whyte from Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce. Picture shows; Glen Kelly of TSPC, EQ Accountant?s Sam Walker and Heather Whyte from Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce.. Dundee. Supplied by Tayside Young Professionals Date; Unknown
To go with story by Paul Malik. Glen Kelly of TSPC, EQ Accountant?s Sam Walker and Heather Whyte from Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce. Picture shows; Glen Kelly of TSPC, EQ Accountant?s Sam Walker and Heather Whyte from Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce.. Dundee. Supplied by Tayside Young Professionals Date; Unknown

More than 400 young people have signed up to the Tayside Young Professionals Network following a number of packed-out events.

Like-minded workers on the first-steps of their careers have met at three networking parties, with more planned over the coming months.

The TYPN was set-up by Glen Kelly of TSPC, EQ Accountants’ Sam Walker and Heather Whyte from Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce.

They hoped to bring together young people looking to speak with others who share and understand the opportunities and challenges in the early part of working life.

Tayside Young Professionals network grows

There is no age limit, but most attendees at recent networking events have been between 18-30.

The emphasis is on making the nights “as fun as possible”, Glen said, while continuing to be worthwhile for those looking for advice and new connections.

Glen said: “At our launch event we had between 70-100 people turn up, which was really good.

“And since then we have had another couple of meetings, including a quiz night and a social meeting.

“It feels like we are going from strength to strength, we have two more events in the pipeline.

Glen Kelly of TSPC, EQ Accountant?s Sam Walker and Heather Whyte from Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Tayside Young Professionals 

“There’s a CV workshop, which will help people with their resumes and interview skills.

“And I am very excited about the ceilidh planned for Christmas, which we are planning for around 200 people to attend. This is a big focus for us, and we hope to turn it into a big annual event.

“We have members from across the professional workforce, accountants, lawyers, estate agents but we are open to anyone who considers themselves a professional.

“I want to get different faces into the group, we have been speaking with the universities and organisations like Business Gateway involved to get what you might consider ‘non-traditional’ professionals involved.

“We want to separate ourselves from other established networking events. We want the focus not just to be on networking, but also having fun. No-one is forcing people to be here.”

Chartered accountant Sam Walker added: “The network is rapidly expanding and with each event we’re finding out more about what matters to people, their ambitions and how those areas are being met.”

More from Business

Team Mouat, Bruce Mouat, Hammy McMillan, Grant Hardie and Bobby Lammie with a large Magnum outside Co-op. Kirkcaldy. Image: Chris Watt Photography
Fife drinks firm wins deal to be stocked in 50 Co-op stores
CTD Tiles in Clepington Road, Dundee. Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Tile company with branches in Dundee and Perth on 'brink of collapse'
Carmen Sinclair owns Bella Mella in Broughty Ferry. Image: Carmen Sinclair/Bella Mella
Broughty Ferry's Bella Mella celebrates five years amid tough retail conditions
Robert Graham-Campbell, chief executive of Gillespie Macandrew
Staff at Perth legal firm Gillespie Macandrew to get 6.5% bonus following bumper year
Ross Lemon and his GamingVan. Image: Ginger PR
GamingVan brings game café culture to Dundee's doorsteps
How venue three at Eden Project Dundee could look.
EXCLUSIVE: Eden Project plans large Dundee building made from leftover construction materials
5
Ruth Robinson opened Dory Bistro & Gallery in Pittenweem six years ago.
How Fife woman turned seafood restaurant daydreams into reality
Eliza Serban of The Botanist and the Bee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Botanist and The Bee: Dundee plant shop owners on flourishing business
Augean at Port of Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Port of Dundee business shuts its doors as company ‘consolidates’
2
Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes. Image: DC Thomson
Attitude to housebuilding 'needs to change' as fears application for Dundee homes could fail
5

Conversation